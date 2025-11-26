Local Olympian Quincy Wilson Commits To Maryland
Yesterday afternoon, Maryland's Head Track Coach, Andrew Valmon, announced that Olympian champion Quincy Wilson has signed to the Maryland Track and Field Program. Wilson chose UMD over UCLA, USC, Texas A&M, and South Carolina.
Valmon spoke to the media about adding Wilson to the program;
"Quincy is a generational athlete who has the upside to continue to thrive at the top of our sport," Valmon said in a statement. "His support system here at Maryland, in his home state, is unmatched. I am excited to get to work on this next phase of his journey."
Valmon himself is a two-time Gold medalist in the 4x400 meter relay at the 1988 and 1992 games.
Wilson talked about his feelings right after his announcement, stating;
Wilson (17) is coming off the heels of becoming the youngest member in U.S history to be a part of an Olympic Track and Field team in 2024 at the Paris Olympics. He competed in the 4x400-meter relay.
He also holds the U18 World Record in the 400m.
"It feels great [on his decision], all the pressure is off me now and I'm super excited for my 2025-26 season, I can't wait. "
He continued talking about Maryland, saying, "Maryland is close to my home, it's great being next to my family, representing it, and in 2028 to be able to do it again.
Wilson is a familiar face to the DMV area, as he hails from Gaithersburg, Maryland, and is currently in his senior year at Bullis High School in Potomac, Maryland.
In 2022, he officially began competing nationally, where he won his fifth AAU Junior Olympic Games title. Wilson also won the 400-meter final with a time of 47.77 seconds and finished in second place in the 200-meter final, finishing with a time of 22.42 seconds.
The following year, in September, he made history when he became one of the youngest American athletes to sign an NIL deal with New Balance.
In 2024, at the Relay Championship of America in the 4x400m, he finished runner-up with a split of 44.69 in the final leg. He also ran a 44.66 in the first round of the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials, setting a new U18 World record. This year, he came back leading Bullis to a new U.S high school national record of 3:06.31, running a split of 43.99 that moved his team from fifth to second place according to FloTrack.
Maryland Athletics have been on a run in the past two years, signing the likes of Derik Queen (NBA), Malik Washington (current Terps quarterback), five-star basketball recruit Baba Oladotun, and top women's lacrosse prospect, Cayden Reese, all of whom hail from Maryland.
Wilson will look to take the Maryland Track and Field Program to new heights for years to come.