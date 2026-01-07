Maryland Adds A Running Back From A Big Ten Foe

The Terps football program continues to make moves through the portal, after already adding two players from Old Dominion in running back Trequan Jones and, today, wide receiver Na’eem Abdul-Rahim Gladding.

However, that wasn't the last move they'd make today. CBS NFL/national college football senior reporter Matt Zenitz reported that USC running back Harry Dalton III would be joining the Terps.

Dalton III, a 5'10" running back, hails from Dinwiddie, Virginia, where he was a four-star recruit coming out of Dinwiddie High School, and no. 53 out of all running backs in the country, according to 247Sports composite.

Before his first season at USC, Dalton III was a quarterback and running back at Dinwiddie, where he had a remarkable four years that saw him become the third two-time All-Metro Football player, putting up a sensational stat line that featured him recording:

5,939 passing yards, 67 passing touchdowns, while also rushing for 5,143 yards and 93 rushing touchdowns.

In that span Dinwiddie finished at the top of the standings highlighting the dominant stretch they had in that span with Dalton III as their premier player:

2021-22: 9-1 (Region Record 7-0)

2022-23: 15-0 (Region Record 7-0)

2023-24: 8-4 (Region Record 5-1)

2024-25: 11-2 (Region Record 7-0)

They were state and regional champions in 2022. While also finishing as the central district champions in 2022 and 2024.

During his freshman season with the Trojans, Dalton III saw minimal playing time as he was behind leading backs King Miller (972 rushing yards), Waymond Jordan (576 rushing yards), Eli Sanders (264 rushing yards), and more. Dalton III only had eight touches for 44 yards in four games of action after dealing with an injury for the majority of the season.

The Terps saw the departure of running back Nolan Ray, who entered the transfer portal after the 2025 season. The Terps' leading rusher this past season was DeJaun Williams, who had 105 carries for 501 rushing yards and two scores.

It was a rushing attack in College Park that ranked 17th out of 18 Big Ten teams with 104.3 yards per game and was near the bottom of the FBS in 2025.

Dalton III can bring a physical, powerful, downhill, extra-yard gainer element to offense coordinator Pep Hamilton's offense, which was missing. It can also help open up the passing attack for young star quarterback Malik Washington, who struggled at times with the offense's one-dimensional nature that the rushing struggles had created.

