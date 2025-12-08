Maryland Men's Soccer Falls To Washington, Ending Their Magical Season

The No. 4 Maryland Terrapins men's soccer team lost to Washington 3-1 on Saturday afternoon at Ludwig Field in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament. Maryland's outstanding 2025 season ended with a record of 13-2-4, which saw them reach No. 1 in the country, win the Big Ten title, earn a first-round bye in the Big Ten tournament, and get to the Elite Eight for the first time since 2018.

Maryland goalkeeper Laurin Mack continued his stellar play this season, opening up the game with a big-time on-net save that forced him to move up from the box and stop a shot on net with a sliding right-hand save in the eighth minute of play.

LAU WITH THE SAVE!



📺 ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/fdd92uZDPE — Maryland Men’s Soccer 🐢 (@MarylandMSoccer) December 6, 2025

The Terps would record their first shot on net in the 12th minute, after Albi Ndrenika received a nice cross that he headed towards the top center of the net, which Huskies goalkeeper Jadon Bowton met for the save.

In the 17th minute, Sadam Maserka had a prime opportunity to score the first goal of the game and put the Terps up early. Masereka was within the penalty area, making a nice move on a defender, shaking him to the ground, and putting a shot attempt to the left side that was batted away, saving a goal.

However, immediately following this shot on a corner kick, Henry Bernstein headed the ball into the low right of the net, putting Maryland up 1-0 in the 18th minute. Bernstein scored a goal in what was his first start of his career.

IN THE FRESHMAN'S 1ST CAREER START!



📺 ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/RUbSOtwyrx — Maryland Men’s Soccer 🐢 (@MarylandMSoccer) December 6, 2025

Maryland and Washington traded some good offensive possessions before the Huskies tied things up in the 38th minute, after a corner kick to the goal was headed in the net by Osato Enabulele.

It was 1-1 heading into the half.

In the second, Washington would come out on the attack, spending most of the opening minutes in the offensive zones, setting up corner kicks, attempting shots, and crosses in front of the Maryland defense.

Eventually, the Huskies connected on an opportunity in the 54th minute by Charlie Kosakoff, who scored his 10th goal of the season on a nice setup pass into the slot.

Maryland couldn't find or set up any more opportunities to tie the game up.

Washington scored the dagger goal in the 70th minute on a nice feed to Alex Hall, who had an open shot to the right net from right outside the goal.

Mack made seven stops in net for the Terps, which put his season total at 61 saves.

Maryland had nine corner kicks, compared to Washington's six.

The Terps were outshot 17-11.