Derik Queen 2025 NBA Draft Odds: Oddsmakers Unsure If Maryland Star Will Go in Top 10
Maryland center Derik Queen is arguably the most skilled big man in the 2025 NBA Draft, making him an intriguing prospect to watch.
Queen averaged 16.5 points, 9.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.1 blocks per game last season, shooting 52.6 percent from the field and 20.0 percent from 3.
He’s in the mix to be a top-10 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft on Wednesday, but he may fall later in the lottery based on some recent mock drafts and the latest betting odds.
Here’s a full breakdown of Queen’s draft odds, including where he’s most likely to land if he’s picked in the top 10.
Derik Queen Odds to Be a Top-5 Draft Pick
- +5900
It seems highly unlikely that Queen will go in the top five of the draft, as eight different players have better odds than he in that market. Based on the +5900 odds, Queen’s implied probability to sneak into the top five is set at just 1.67 percent.
Derik Queen Odds to Bet a Top-10 Draft Pick
- -115
This is a very interesting line, as it suggests (based on implied probability) that Queen has a 53.49 percent chance to land in the top 10 of this year’s draft. However, he doesn't have better than +400 odds to land at any pick in the top 10, and oddsmakers have set his OVER/UNDER for his pick selection at 11.5, with the OVER set as the favorite.
Derik Queen OVER/UNDER Draft Odds
- 11.5 (Over -130/Under -102)
Could Queen fall out of the top-10 in the draft even though he’s favored to be a top-10 pick?
It seems like he could be based on his OVER/UNDER, and it aligns with the most recent mock draft from ESPN’s Jonathan Givony, who has the Maryland center going at No. 12 to the Chicago Bulls.
“The Bulls don't have much in the way of long-term keepers in the big-man department, with Nikola Vucevic, 35, a trade candidate entering the final year of his contract,” Givony wrote. “Queen, Joan Beringer, and Thomas Sorber are said to be among the prospects they might consider with this pick at No. 12.
“Queen is the most skilled big man in this class. He is a terrific target in pick-and-roll, can create his own shot facing the basket with a wide array of moves, and has intriguing passing ability.
“Queen's conditioning, occasional apathy defensively, and lack of shooting range are things NBA teams picking in this area (or earlier) are trying to get a better handle on in the predraft process, areas that we've heard mixed feedback about based on some of his early workouts.”
No. 12 is the same spot that Sports Illustrated’s Kevin Sweeney has Queen mocked at:
“Chicago could look to fortify its frontcourt with this pick, with Nikola Vucevic entering the twilight of his career. Queen isn’t for everyone due to his mediocre measurables and defensive question marks, but few big man prospects possess his offensive skill set and IQ.”
While Queen’s odds to go top-10 are interesting, and he’s +400 to go to the Phoenix Suns at 10, don’t be surprised if he falls out of that range.
Derik Queen Exact Draft Pick Odds
- No. 1: N/A
- No. 2: N/A
- No. 3: N/A
- No. 4: +9500
- No. 5: +9500
- No. 6: +1500
- No. 7: +1100
- No. 8: +1900
- No. 9: +500
- No. 10: +400
Queen is an 11/1 longshot or more to land in each of the top eight slots in the draft, and he doesn’t have odds to be a top-three pick.
His two most likely landing spots in the top 10, according to oddsmakers, are at No. 9 to the Toronto Raptors and No. 10 to the Suns. However, it appears that he could fall further than that, with many mocks listing him towards the end of the lottery at No. 12.
