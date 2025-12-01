Men's Soccer Heading To Elite Eight After Defeating UConn
Maryland forward Rocket Ritarita led the way, finishing with three points on the day (1 goal & assist) as the Terps shut out the Huskies, 3-0 at Ludwig Field on Saturday afternoon.
Ritarita has five points (2 goals & an assist) through two contests in the NCAA tournament. He's been monumental for the Terps so far, providing them with a spark on offense and making key momentum plays.
The Terps got on the board in the 26th minute after Ritarita, driving the lane, took a shot on goal to the low left net, which caused the Huskies' goalkeeper to dive for the save. However, the save still kept the ball in play, which was loose in the box, leading to a cleanup rebound goal by Albi Ndrenkia.
UConn turned up the pressure moving forward, spending more time in the offensive zone over the next few minutes, generating good looks but not really getting good shots at the net.
In the 35th minute, Matias de Jesus had a good shot opportunity towards the net that was blocked from the box.
However, less than two minutes later, the Terps would score their second goal of the game. Ritarita scored his goal, splitting two defenders and drilling a shot to the top middle of the net.
Maryland took a 2-0 lead at the half.
Ndrenkia opened up the second half looking to expand the Terps' lead to 3-0, entering the box taking two shot attempts (one that was blocked) and (the second one saved low on net).
In the 53rd and 54th minutes, UConn had two good shot attempts on net that resulted in two low diving saves by Maryland goalkeeper Laurin Mack.
Albi Ndrenika had a prime opportunity to score a goal in the 66th minute, where he had a shot from the right side inside the box that saw UConn goal keeper, Kyle Durham, push up from the net with the ball sailing just wide of the left side of the net.
Luke Van Heukelum scored the final goal in the 87th minute, putting the ball high left into the net, sealing the Maryland victory. The goal was assisted by Sadam Maserka and Chris Steinleitner.
Maryland outshot UConn significantly, 23-5, with eight shots coming on goal. The Maryland back line did a good job of clogging up lanes and not allowing the Huskies to get out in space and create clean looks.
Mack finished with three saves.
For Maryland Head Coach Sasho Cirovski, this will be his 13th time leading the Terps to the Elite Eight since joining the program back in 1993.
Maryland hosts Washington on Dec. 6th at 1 p.m.