Maryland men's soccer had a trio of players: Sadam Masereka, Lasse Kelp, and Stephane Njike, who were invited to the 2025 MLS College Showcase, which runs from tomorrow through Saturday in Mesa, Arizona.

Masereka scored nine goals, five assists, 23 points, 45 shots, 19 shots on goal, and two game-winning goals. He was named to the All-Big Ten First Team, Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week (during the week of Nov. 11th, after recording a hat trick the week before against Michigan State. He led in goals and points.

Njike finished his sophomore campaign with seven goals on 54 shots and 22 shots on goal, seven assists, and 21 points. Four of his goals were game-winners leading the entire team. He recorded a goal in the NCAA Tournament against No. 13 UConn.

Kelp, who was the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and a MAC Hermann Trophy semifinalist, recorded one goal, three assists, five points, and a team-high 1730 minutes played. Kelp was a key factor in a defense that allowed a conference-best nine goals, 12 goals on the season, and a reported +26 goal differential that tied for sixth in the nation.

All three players were key factors in Maryland's dominant 2025 season, which saw them finish as the No. 1-ranked team in the country. They defeated a total of six ranked teams (Georgetown, Michigan, Rutgers, Indiana, Washington, and Connecticut) between the regular and postseason. Maryland finished as the Big Ten champs and reached the Elite Eight for the first time since the 2018 season.

The Terrapin players will have a chance to showcase their abilities to technical staff from all 30 MLS teams before the 2026 MLS SuperDraft, which takes place next week on Thursday, Dec. 18, starting at 2 p.m.

Alecko Eskandarian, Vice President, Player Relations & Player Development of the MLS, said this ahead of tomorrow's event in an official statement on the MLS website:

“Each year we see young breakout players who previously shined at the MLS College Showcase go on to make a meaningful impact at the first-team level. This event is a crucial opportunity for our clubs to evaluate the nation’s top collegiate talent, and we are thrilled to welcome these 45 standout individuals to a life-changing showcase in Arizona this year.”

Bottom-feeder teams in the 2025 MLS season, such as Atlanta United FC, D.C. United, CF Montreal, and Toronto FC, have the best chances of rounding out the top pick slots. Still, that determination will not be finalized until later this month.