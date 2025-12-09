Lionel Messi Makes More History, Is First Player to Achieve MLS MVP Feat
Lionel Messi has become the first player in history to be named Landon Donovan MLS MVP in back-to-back seasons.
Messi played a crucial role in Miami’s 3–1 win over Vancouver Whitecaps in Saturday’s MLS Cup final, adding another historic chapter to the illustrious career of the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner.
After winning the MLS MVP honor in 2024, Messi improved in his second full season in MLS. He scored 29 goals and 19 assists in 28 games to win his first MLS Golden Boot and added another six goals and nine assists in the postseason, breaking the record for the most goal contributions in a single postseason.
His stellar 2025 also saw him become the first player in MLS history to have 10 multigoal games in a single campaign, and he became the second player to lead the league in goals and assists, joining Toronto FC’s Sebastian Giovinco, who scored 22 goals and 16 assists in the 2015 season.
Messi is the second player to win MLS MVP twice, joining Preki in 1997 and 2003.
MLS Commissioner Don Garber awarded the Landon Donovan MLS MVP trophy to Messi in Miami ahead of the inaugural Messi Cup, a youth tournament driven by the most decorated player of all time.
Messi posted two assists in the win over the Vancouver, lifting the Phillip F. Anschutz Trophy as his 47th team trophy in his final match alongside longtime teammates Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, who retired after the game.
With his goal contributions, Messi was also named the MLS Cup MVP.
“Three years ago, I decided to come to MLS, and today we are MLS champions,” Messi said after the match.
“Winning MLS was one of our main objectives. The team made a huge effort—it was a very long year, with many matches—and we were up to the task all season. This is the moment I had been waiting for, and that we, as a team, were waiting for. It’s very beautiful for all of us. They deserved it.”
With the title, Messi, Busquets and Rodrigo De Paul also became the first players to have an MLS Cup and FIFA World Cup title in their careers.
Lionel Messi’s Other Individual Honors
Awards and Records
Total
Ballon d’Or
8
FIFA World Player of the Year/FIFA Ballon d’Or/The Best FIFA Men’s Player
8
La Liga Player of the Year
9
European Golden Shoe
6
World Cup Golden Ball/MVP
2
UEFA Men’s Player of the Year
2
Copa América Golden Ball/MVP
2
Pichichi Trophy
8
Landon Donovan MLS MVP
2
Full List of MLS Landon Donovan MVP Winners
- 2025: Lionel Messi (Inter Miami)
- 2024: Lionel Messi (Inter Miami)
- 2023: Luciano Acosta (FC Cincinnati)
- 2022: Hany Mukhtar (Nashville SC)
- 2021: Carles Gil (New England Revolution)
- 2020: Alejandro Pozuelo (Toronto FC)
- 2019: Carlos Vela (LAFC)
- 2018: Josef Martínez (Atlanta United)
- 2017: Diego Valeri (Portland Timbers)
- 2016: David Villa (NYCFC)
- 2015: Sebastian Giovinco (Toronto FC)
- 2014: Robbie Keane (LA Galaxy)
- 2013: Mike Magee (Chicago Fire)
- 2012: Chris Wondolowski (San Jose Earthquakes)
- 2011: Dwayne De Rosario (DC United)
- 2010: David Ferreira (FC Dallas)
- 2009: Landon Donovan (LA Galaxy)
- 2008: Guillermo Barros Schelotto (Columbus Crew)
- 2007: Luciano Emilio (DC United)
- 2006: Christian Gómez (DC United)
- 2005: Taylor Twellman (New England Revolution)
- 2004: Amado Guevara (MetroStars)
- 2003: Preki (Kansas City Wizards)
- 2002: Carlos Ruiz (LA Galaxy)
- 2001: Álex Pineda Chacón (Miami Fusion)
- 2000: Tony Meola (Kansas City Wizards)
- 1999: Jason Kreis (Dallas Burn)
- 1998: Marco Etcheverry (D.C. United)
- 1997: Preki (Kansas City Wizards)
- 1996: Carlos Valderrama (Tampa Bay Mutiny)