Maryland Beats Wagner 62-45: Pharrel Payne Dominates with 25 and 13
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The Maryland Terrapins overcame a sluggish offensive start to secure a 62-45 victory over the Wagner Seahawks at XFINITY Center, advancing their record to 3-2 on the season and 3-1 on their home floor. Facing a disciplined Wagner squad that aimed to limit possessions and disrupt offensive rhythm, Maryland initially struggled to establish consistent perimeter shooting.
Despite early execution hurdles, head coach Buzz Williams’ team relied on interior size and aggressive rebounding to take control. The Terrapins established a 33-21 lead by halftime while restricting Wagner to under 35 percent shooting from the field. Returning from the break, Maryland sustained its defensive intensity, extending the margin to as many as 20 points in the second half while limiting the Seahawks to 45 total points on 32 percent shooting for the night.
The victory concludes Maryland’s November homestand on a positive note, establishing momentum before the Terrapins embark on a high-profile West Coast road swing.
Pharrel Payne Dominates the Paint with 25-Point Double-Double
Redshirt senior forward Pharrel Payne delivered a dominant interior performance that Wagner could not contain. Operating with high energy in the low post, Payne posted a season-best double-double with 25 points and 13 rebounds.
Payne’s offensive efficiency anchored Maryland's attack throughout the evening. He converted 9 of 11 field goal attempts through powerful rim finishes, put-back dunks, and low-post positioning. When Wagner fouled, Payne capitalized by hitting 7 of 11 free throw attempts.
Payne’s work on the glass proved equally impactful. Five of his 13 rebounds came on the offensive end, securing critical extra possessions during stretches when perimeter jumpers stalled. His 8 defensive rebounds helped secure a 36-28 team rebounding advantage, establishing the physical tone for Maryland's frontcourt.
Supporting Cast Delivers Key Scoring Boosts
While Payne served as the primary engine inside, Maryland received timely perimeter scoring and reserve contributions to break the game open in the second half.
Guard Andre Mills provided scoring punch, finishing as Maryland's second-leading scorer with 13 points and 4 rebounds. Mills created scoring opportunities by driving through contact and knocking down perimeter jumpers, stretching Wagner's defense away from the key.
Off the bench, power forward Tomislav Buljan brought physical frontcourt energy, recording 7 points and 4 rebounds in active reserve minutes. Freshman wing Baba Oladotun added 7 points, highlighted by a long-range three-pointer that helped ignite a second-half run. Point guard DJ Wagner managed the offense, dishing out a game-high 4 assists.
Defensively, Maryland executed its game plan by contesting high-volume perimeter attempts and denying second-chance points. Game statistical logs confirm Wagner was held to 32 percent shooting from the field (16-of-50) and 30 percent from three-point range (6-of-20).
Maryland led for over 90 percent of game time, never surrendering the lead after taking control midway through the first half. Although Maryland committed 15 turnovers, the defense compensated by forcing 16 Wagner turnovers and holding Seahawks top scorer Kareem Watson to 14 points.
Next Stop: Players Era 16 Tournament in Las Vegas
With the victory over Wagner complete, Maryland turns its focus toward the Players Era 16 Tournament at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The Terrapins travel West on Saturday, granting the team several days to adjust body clocks and circadian rhythms before opening tournament play on Tuesday at noon Pacific against No. 14 Tennessee.
Following their matchup with the Volunteers, Maryland will face either Iowa State or San Diego State on Thursday before concluding the three-game slate on Friday. Williams noted that the team will maintain its tradition of hosting a family-style Thanksgiving dinner in Las Vegas, combining high-level competition with team unity.
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Michael is a passionate sports writer who covers Major League Baseball, the NFL, college football, Maryland University, Rutgers University, and Monmouth football. With published work at FanSided, The Rutgers Wire (USA Today), and The League Winners, Michael delivers insightful analysis, in-depth features, and timely coverage that connects fans to the heart of the game. His work highlights key storylines and standout performances across both professional (NFL & MLB) and collegiate sports (Football, Baseball, Basketball, and Wrestling), with a strong focus on New Jersey-based programs.