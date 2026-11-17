Entering Monday night's contest against Alcorn State, the Maryland Terrapins men's basketball team were in must-win mode after back-to-back tough losses to Georgetown and No. 4 Virginia.

Buzz Williams's group delivered a historic response yesterday: the Terps unleashed a one-sided offensive explosion in a 117-57 win over Akron State at Xfinity Center. Maryland now moves to 2-2 in the young 2026 season.

Maryland's 117 total points scored was the most ever scored at Xfinity Center. It was also the highest total in a contest since the 2000-01 season, when the Terps scored 123 points against Norfolk State and 117 against Chicago State, both resulting in victories.

A century-mark scoring performance 🎥



Highlights from our 117-57 victory over Alcorn State, presented by @vandapharma. pic.twitter.com/nyNfS9ntnj — Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) November 17, 2026

Yesterday, Maryland's victory was led by a variety of scoring outputs from six different Terps who finished scoring in double-digit figures: Kaden House (16 points), Andre Mills (15 points), D.J. Wagner (14 points), Mike McNair Jr. (14 points), Pharrel Payne (12 points), and Guillermo Del Pino (11 points).

The Terps came out of the gate, scoring the first seven points and building an early advantage. Those scoring spurts led to a 30-point advantage by halftime.

Three-point shooting helped drive that comfortable lead, with the Terps knocking down nine 3-pointers in the first half; Wagner and Mills both hit three each.

In the second half, the Terps continued to build on their dominance, holding Alcorn to only eight made field goals, 0-for-6 shooting from the three-point line, outscoring them in the paint (32-10), second-chance points (15-5), and points scored by the bench (39-14).

Maryland's offensive performance was one to remember, shooting 39-of-62 from the floor (62.9%) and 15-of-30 from three (50%).

Josh Powell led Alcorn State with 13 points, and Trey Thomas added 11 points.

What's been great to take away from the Terps' last two contests is the offensive production they're getting from their bench. Against UVA, they scored 42 points; yesterday, they scored 62. It's encouraging to see, especially given the roster's younger makeup and the fact that players are entering roles they haven't had in their collegiate careers.

Player Highlight Of The Game: Kaden House

House's Terrapin career has been off to a fantastic start. He's scored in double figures in all four contests, becoming a source of shot creation and making, and a strong physical presence on the defensive perimeter.

It's fair to say that, among the talented young players from Coach Williams's class this year, House has been the most productive so far.

House scored 16 points on 5-of-8 shooting and 5-of-6 from the free-throw line, with three rebounds, six assists, and two steals yesterday.

Up Next:

Maryland welcomes Wagner to Xfinity Center on Friday night at 7 p.m.

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