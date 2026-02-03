Here Are The Athletes From Maryland Taking Part In Winter Olympics

While Maryland's climate may not be known for its snow or winter, the state has produced multiple Winter Olympic stars. Even this year, the world event that will be held in Italy will see four athletes who are either born in Maryland or associated with the state.

The USA Team of the 2026 Winter Olympics features a massive roster of 232 athletes, including 117 men and 115 women. Announced by the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee, the team features 98 returning Olympians and 18 champions. The games will start from February 6, 2026, to February 22, 2026.

Maryland Starts That Will Grace The Winter Olympics 2026

Noah Grove - Sled Hockey (Hometown: Frederick)

Noah Grove is a Paralympian who is qualified for the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics. When he was only four years old, Grove was diagnosed with bone cancer, which led to his left leg being amputated. Grove participated in multiple sports with a prosthetic leg, before recognizing his talent for Sled Hockey.

Grove is a two-time Gold medalist in Paralympics and a four-time Gold Medalist in World Championships, making him one of the most decorated athletes and Olympians to ever come from Maryland.

Summer Britcher – Luge (Born in Baltimore)

Britcher is the most seasoned Marylander on Team USA this year. Milano Cortina will be her fourth Olympics in luge. Raised in Baltimore as the daughter of a pharmacist and a Baltimore City Fire Department battalion chief, Britcher has participated in sports like Soccer and Tennis, alongside her decorated career in Luge.

She narrowly missed the podium in 2018 with a fourth-place finish in the mixed relay. Britcher has two medals in her career, one silver in 2024 and one bronze in 2020.

Bryan Sosoo – Bobsled (Hometown: Laurel)

Bryan Sosoo is a 29 Bobsled athlete who will have his Olympic debut this year. From Laurel, Sosoo initially competed in track and field for Ghana before switching allegiances to the U.S. team in 2024.

Sosoo is a three-time conference champion at Monmouth University, his speed and power translate perfectly to bobsled's demanding starts.

Carsten Vissering – Bobsled (Hometown: Bethesda)

Another first-time Olympian, 28-year-old Carsten Vissering, joins the bobsled ranks from Bethesda. He is a former standout swimmer at the University of Southern California, Vissering claimed NCAA and Pac-12 titles before earning World University Games.

Currently, he lives in Santa Monica. Vissering has participated in the World Championships two times, in 2023 and 2025.

These Maryland-connected competitors join a Team USA lineup rich in veterans, including seven five-time Olympians like Lindsey Vonn and Hilary Knight. The delegation's depth holds a lot of promise for Team USA this year.

The Milano Cortina Games will run from Feb 6 to Feb 23, with Paralympics following March 6-15.

