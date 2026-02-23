Maryland Baseball Falls To Louisiana In Series Finale

Maryland baseball showed real fight but came up just short in a marathon game Sunday afternoon. The Terps lost 6-5 to Louisiana in 15 innings, dropping the three-game series. It was Maryland’s first non-conference series sweep since 2020 and a tough way to start the 2026 season on the road.

The contest lasted more than four hours and 45 minutes, the third-longest game in program history and the longest since a 19-inning battle in 1995. Despite the extra innings, Maryland (2-4) could not find a way to get the winning run across the plate.

Hastings Delivers Heroic Relief Performance

Freshman right-hander Logan Hastings was the bright spot for the Terps. Called upon in the sixth inning with the score tied and runners on base, Hastings retired the final two batters to escape trouble. He then stayed in the game and delivered 7 2/3 scoreless innings of relief.

Hastings struck out seven batters and allowed just three baserunners in his long outing. He retired the first 12 hitters he faced and did not allow a hit until the 11th inning. His performance extended a remarkable stretch. Hastings now has 12 2/3 scoreless innings to begin his college career.

Head coach Matt Swope was impressed by the young pitcher's effort. "Just an incredibly gutsy performance, that was incredible," Swope said.

Hastings kept Maryland in the game long enough for the offense to have a chance, but the bats could not produce the go-ahead run.

Costello Provides the Power

Ryan Costello gave Maryland an early lead and kept the Terps alive. The sophomore hit two home runs in the game, his fourth and fifth of the young season. His first was a two-run shot in the opening inning that put Maryland ahead 2-0. His second came in the sixth to help tie the score.

Maryland Baseball is swept by Louisiana after losing two games in walkoff fashion, including today’s 15 inning heartbreaker:



- Game One: 7-6 Loss

- Game Two: 9-1 Loss

- Game Three: 6-5 (15 inn.) Loss pic.twitter.com/gS6rpk88DC — Inside Maryland Sports (@Terrapins247) February 23, 2026

Costello has been one of the most consistent hitters for the Terps early on. He now leads the team with five home runs and 24 total bases through seven games.

David Mendez added a solo home run in the sixth, tying the game at 4-4. Brayden Martin started the game with a leadoff single and later drove in the tying run in the seventh with a sacrifice fly.

Early Slips

Maryland jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning thanks to Costello's homer. But Louisiana responded quickly with a four-run second inning, taking a 4-2 advantage. The Ragin' Cajuns added another run in the sixth to go ahead 5-4.

Starter Jake Yeager worked five innings for Maryland, allowing one earned run while striking out three. The bullpen kept the game close until the very end.

In the 15th inning, Louisiana's Blaze Rodriguez delivered the walk-off single that ended the game. Rodriguez finished with five hits and two RBIs in the contest.

The loss dropped Maryland to 3-4 on the season. After winning two of three against UNC Wilmington to open the year, the Terps have now lost four straight games.

Swope saw positive signs even in defeat. "I like the way we finished," he said. "The last three innings kind of built it up, kept fighting. And that’s who we got to be."

The coach also praised Hastings' effort and the team's resilience. "Good teams sweep and they don’t get swept," Swope added earlier in the weekend. "So it’s just one of those things, we got to come out and get a win."

Looking Ahead

Maryland returns home next weekend for more action. The Terps will host Delaware on Tuesday at 4 p.m. on the Maryland Baseball Network. After a tough road trip, the team will look to bounce back in front of the home crowd at Bob "Turtle" Smith Stadium.

The early season has shown flashes of potential, especially from young players like Hastings and Costello. Maryland will need to put together complete games on both sides of the ball as they continue to build toward conference play.

More from Maryland On SI