Maryland Baseball Finishes Regular Season with Series Victory Over Penn State

The Maryland Terrapins (27-29, 9-21 Big Ten) made sure the regular season ended on a high note, riding a powerful offensive display to secure a critical series victory over Penn State (16-35, 9-21 Big Ten). By taking two out of three games from the Nittany Lions at Bob "Turtle" Smith Stadium, the Terps not only finished their schedule with momentum but also locked in momentum heading into the offseason. Backed by timely pitching and an explosive weekend at the plate, highlighted by a three-homer barrage in the series finale

As the Terrapins hosted Penn State to close out the year, spectators witnessed a "glass cannon" in full effect, a team capable of obliterating any pitcher in the conference but seemingly unable to turn that raw power into a winning conference record. Finishing the season at 27-29 with a puzzling 9-21 mark in Big Ten play, Maryland proved they were the conference's most dangerous enigma. They led the conference in nearly every major offensive category, yet spent the weekend looking for answers as much as they were looking for fastballs.

Senior catcher Devin Russell didn't just have a Senior Day. He put on a power-hitting clinic that will be talked about in College Park for years. On Friday night, Russell turned a blowout into a mercy killing, launching a solo shot in the seventh inning to enact the run rule and secure a 12-2 victory.

He didn't stop there. On Saturday, Russell treated his Senior Day like a personal home run derby, launching two more rockets to lead the Terps to a 6-4 win. Finishing the series with four home runs and bringing his career total to 18, Russell became the rare player to conclude a collegiate career with back-to-back multi-homer performances.

While the bats were loud, the Friday and Saturday starts from Cristofer Cespedes and Logan Hastings were surgical. Both hurlers reached the 12-strikeout plateau, a feat of consistency that Maryland hasn't seen in years. When Hastings fanned his 12th Nittany Lion on Saturday, it marked the first time since March 2022, when staff aces Jason Savacool and Ryan Ramsey dominated Siena, that Maryland recorded back-to-back starts with 10 or more strikeouts.

The staff’s efficiency reached an all-time high in the season finale, combining for a season-high 17 strikeouts.

The 12-K Club: Final Weekend Comparison

Cristofer Cespedes (Friday): 6.0 IP, 4 Hits, 2 Runs, 12 Ks (retired seven straight via strikeout).

6.0 IP, 4 Hits, 2 Runs, 12 Ks (retired seven straight via strikeout). Logan Hastings (Saturday): 6.0 IP, 7 Hits, 4 Runs, 12 Ks (career-high performance).

If you looked only at the Big Ten statistical leaderboards, you’d assume Maryland was preparing for a deep June run. The Terrapins finished the season as the undisputed offensive kings of the conference. However, the "shocking" takeaway isn't just the production, it’s the inefficiency.

Final 2026 Season Totals (Big Ten Rank: No. 1)

Walks: 351

351 Runs: 464

464 RBI: 449

449 Home Runs: 94

While Paul Jones II was the headline-maker of the week, we cannot ignore Ryan Costello, who anchored this "glass cannon" lineup all season, leading the squad with 15 home runs and 59 RBIs.

Jones II ended the 2026 campaign on a tear that defies logic. After a historic 11-RBI explosion against Georgetown earlier in the week, Jones II refused to cool down against Penn State. Over his final five games, he launched six home runs, including a 443-foot rocket on Saturday that nearly cleared the stadium.

Jones II’s production over the final four games of the season,18 RBIs, is the kind of "video game" stat line that analysts rarely see at the Division I level.

In a season defined by home run distances, Brayden Martin provided the indispensable value of durability and discipline. Martin finished the year as the Big Ten leader in walks (56), but more importantly, he cemented his legacy as Maryland’s all-time career walks leader with 145.

Martin and Ty Kaunas were the "Iron Men" of the 2026 roster, the only two Terps to start every single one of the 56 games played. Martin’s ability to get on base (leading the team with 76 hits and 60 runs) combined with his speed (21 stolen bases) made him the engine of the Big Ten's most productive offense.

Conclusion: A Look Toward 2027

The series win over Penn State provided a sentimental send-off for seniors James Gladden, Brayden Ryan, Aden Hill, and Devin Russell. It was a weekend that showcased everything Maryland baseball is currently capable of (elite starting pitching, record-breaking plate discipline, and world-class power).

As we look toward 2027, one question looms over College Park. Can this program find the defensive and situational consistency to translate conference-leading offensive metrics into a winning conference record? The power is undeniable, but the standings don't care about home run distances. They care about wins.

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