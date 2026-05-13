Maryland Men's Basketball Conference Opponents Revealed for 2026-27 Season

The Big Ten has unveiled conference matchups for the 2026-27 men's basketball season, and the Maryland Terrapins should have a relatively favorable home slate.

The Terps will face Illinois, Indiana, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern, Rutgers, UCLA, USC, and Wisconsin in College Park.

They will also battle Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, Purdue, Rutgers, and Washington on the road.

Dates and times for all of these matchups will be announced later.

The Terrapins will play eight conference games against teams that finished in the AP Top 25, but only three of them - Illinois, Michigan State, and Nebraska - will be at the Xfinity Center.

Of those games, one that should be circled early is Michigan State. Spartans' head coach Tom Izzo allegedly made some disparaging comments about Maryland to former Terps' recruiting target Cam Ward - something that, considering the circumstances, could make for good bulletin board material.

But the main draw of the season should be Indiana. Maryland is set to celebrate the 25th Anniversary of their 2002 National Championship, when the Terps took down the Hoosiers inside the Georgia Dome.

It's a rare treat to celebrate a title anniversary against the same opponent, never mind as a conference game. And after the season Maryland fans just had, they should gladly welcome it.

The Terps are coming off a dismal first year under head coach Buzz Williams. The team went 12-21 (4-16 in Big Ten contests), lost all nine games against ranked opponents, and required another major roster overhaul in the offseason.

Center Pharrel Payne and guard Andre Mills are the only major contributors remaining from last season. Buzz will instead rely on six transfers and a Top 10 recruiting class led by five-star Baba Oladotun to turn things around in year two.

Maryland has yet to release the bulk of their non-conference schedule. The Terps were recently confirmed to be returning to Las Vegas Thanksgiving week for three games, and they will also play at Georgetown as part of an ongoing four-year agreement.

Most, if not all, of the remaining seven games should be at the Xfinity Center, where Maryland will attempt to recapture the strong home court advantage it lacked last season. It was the first time since moving into the arena that the Terps had a losing record at home.

Maryland On SI will continue to watch for more details on the Terrapins' schedule and special events for the upcoming season.

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