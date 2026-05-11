Former VMI Linebacker Stephen Dean Locks In Official Visit to Maryland

Maryland’s pursuit of defensive help in the portal continues to heat up, and the next target on campus will be former VMI linebacker Stephen Dean, who has scheduled an official visit to College Park for Monday. The 6-foot-2, high‑motor defender is emerging as a name to watch as the Terps evaluate potential additions to bolster their linebacker room heading into the summer.

As a transfer prospect in the 2026 cycle, Stephen Dean enters the portal with an 80 rating in the 247Sports Transfer Rankings, placing him No. 2,620 overall and among the listed linebackers in the class. While his numerical grade positions him as a developmental addition, his on‑field traits and experience make him an intriguing evaluation for programs seeking depth, special teams value, and a potential late‑cycle defensive contributor.

Dean put together one of the most productive seasons in the SoCon during 2025, finishing with 117 total tackles, including 62 solo stops, as the centerpiece of VMI’s defense. He consistently showed up in high‑volume games, posting double‑digit tackles five times, and added 9.0 tackles for loss and 22 yards lost to disrupt opposing backfields.

Dean’s best outings came against Bucknell (14 tackles), Chattanooga (17 tackles), Mercer (10 tackles, 3.0 TFL), and Western Carolina (15 tackles), highlighting both his motor and his ability to anchor a defense for four quarters. While he didn’t record turnovers, his steady production, physicality, and two quarterback hurries underscored a linebacker who was always around the football and capable of handling a heavy workload.

VMI LB Stephen Dean (@big_deaniii) has set an official visit to Maryland on Monday, his rep @apfenny tells @247Sports.



The 6-foot-2, 225-pound LB led the SoCon in tackles this season with 117 along with 9.5 TFLs.https://t.co/2tjqdJy2XY pic.twitter.com/XMsPVoBXEW — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) May 9, 2026

The Mineral, Virginia, native's career at VMI was defined by steady growth and rising production, culminating in a breakout 2025 season that pushed him into the transfer portal as one of the program’s most experienced defenders. Over 33 career games, Dean totaled 184 tackles, including 95 solo stops, while adding 14.5 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack, and a pass breakup. His progression was clear year over year, moving from a limited role in 2022 to a dependable rotational piece in 2023, then emerging as a full-time starter in 2024 before becoming the centerpiece of the Keydets’ defense in 2025. With nearly 200 career tackles and a reputation for durability, physicality, and high-volume production, Dean leaves VMI as a proven FCS linebacker whose experience makes him an appealing option for programs seeking immediate help in the middle of their defense.

Across his career at VMI, Dean developed into one of the program’s most reliable and productive defensive pieces, embodying the high‑effort, high‑volume style the Keydets have long leaned on at linebacker. He steadily climbed the depth chart, growing from a rotational defender into a full‑time impact starter who anchored the middle of the defense with toughness and consistency. Dean’s career was defined by his ability to diagnose plays quickly, rack up tackles in space, and handle a heavy snap load week after week. By the time he entered the transfer portal, he had established himself as a proven FCS producer with a reputation for physicality, durability, and a motor that rarely cooled, traits that now make him an intriguing late‑cycle option for programs seeking experienced help at linebacker.

Dean’s game translates cleanly into what head coach Mike Locksley asks of their linebackers, giving him a realistic path to production if Maryland chooses to move forward. His calling card at VMI, high-volume tackling, play recognition, and the ability to handle a heavy snap load, fit the profile of inside linebackers who have thrived in Maryland’s system.

The Terps lean on linebackers who can flow sideline to sideline, clean up in space, and stay disciplined against Big Ten run schemes, and Dean’s 184 career tackles and consistent year-over-year growth show he can be that type of stabilizer. He won’t be asked to be a star. He’d be asked to be assignment-sound, physical, and reliable, traits he's already proven.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning and Maryland head coach Mike Locksley before the game as the Oregon Ducks host the Maryland Terrapins at Autzen Stadium. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On special teams, where Maryland always values experienced, tough defenders, he could contribute immediately. With the Terps looking to reinforce depth in the middle of the defense, Dean’s durability and production history give him a legitimate chance to carve out a rotational role, potentially more if he adapts quickly to the speed of the Big Ten.

Maryland’s interest in Dean now moves into a pivotal stage, and his upcoming visit gives the Terps a chance to evaluate whether his production, experience, and physical style can translate to Big Ten play. Dean brings a proven résumé of toughness and consistency from VMI, and his skill set aligns with what Maryland values in its linebacker room. If the fit is right on both sides, he could become a timely addition to a defense looking to reinforce its depth and reliability heading into the summer.

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