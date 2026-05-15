Women's Lacrosse Moving Onto The NCAA Final Four

The No. 3 Maryland Terrapins women's lacrosse team knew it would be a tough match entering their quarterfinals matchup against No. 6 Navy on Thursday evening at SECU Stadium. However, the Terps stood strong in the battle-tested affair between the two in-state foes, securing a 14-10 victory.

The victory now puts Maryland in its 29th Final Four Matchup in program history, and this marks the 13th time that head coach Cathy Reese has led her squad to it through her 20 years at the helm.

Maryland will head north to face No. 2 North Carolina, which defeated Stanford 14-11 in a closely contested matchup.

Lauren LaPointe and Keeley Block led the Terps in the victory, each finishing with a hat trick.

After an impressive defensive opening by both the Mids and Terps, the contest remained scoreless for the first six minutes. Navy's Alyssa Chung broke open the game with a goal at the 8:33 mark, her first of six total goals on the game.

However, Edmondson, Kristen Shanahan, and Block all scored three-straight unanswered goals to end the first quarter with a 3-1 lead.

The second quarter was a back-and-forth scoring affair with Maryland outscoring Navy 5-4. Jordyn Lipkin got on the board with two goals in the period to lead the way. Chug struck home three times in the frame.

After Lipkin added another tally at the 13:31 mark in the third quarter, Navy turned around netting three-straight goals to take a 9-8 lead, their first since the first quarter.

Block tied things up with a power-play goal with 59 seconds left in the third, sending a strike between the legs of the Navy goalkeeper.

Emma Kennedy opened the final quarter with a goal within the first 30 seconds, to quickly reclaim the lead for Navy.

But as Maryland had done all game up to this point, they scored five-straight tallies to finish the game and downed Navy on their way to the Final Four. The Terps' goal scorers in the quarter were: LaPointe, who scored twice, securing her hat trick; Kayla Gilmore, Block, netting her hat trick; and the final goal by Kori Edmondson.

Maryland goalie J.J Suriano came up big down the stretch and finished with nine total saves on the night.

Chung also finished the year with a new Navy single-season goal record of 83 goals, capping off a dominant year of play from the sophomore.

Maryland now moves to 4-0 all-time against Navy.

Key Game Stats:

Navy outshot Maryland only 31-30, but both teams had 19 shots on net.

Both teams had 12 turnovers.

Maryland went 21-of-23 on clear attempts.

Navy led in draw controls 17-9.

Up Next:

Maryland will now gear up for the NCAA Semifinals, where they will take on No. 2 North Carolina on May 22nd at Evanston, Illinois. As of now, the game time has not been revealed, but the game will air on ESPNU.

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