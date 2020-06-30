AllTerrapins
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Maryland Commit Returns to Campus, Talks Growing Relationship with Fellow Commit

AhmedGhafir

It took just one visit before Lakeland (PA) athlete CJ Dippre became the fourth tight end for Maryland this cycle, one day after Venice (FL) tight end Weston Wolff announced his decision. The Pennsylvania native and his family made their way to campus just prior to the February dead period as they spent ample time connecting with tight end coach Mike Miller, but the visit also gave Dippre a chance to meet Wolff in-person. The bond built leading up to the visit set the foundation for Dippre’s May 10 commitment as his proven physicality driven from his experience in the trenches will aid the Terps’ blocking efforts. While the relationships and offensive fit helped solidify Dippre’s commitment, the growing relationship since then has built a stronger bond between he and Wolff.

“Definitely, we talk a lot through Snapchat and Instagram. I was actually going to go down and stay with him for a few weeks but all this stuff now and my parents don’t want me going down, but we’re excited to go see each other,” Dippre told All Terrapins. “When it comes when we’re at Maryland, obviously Wes will make me a better route-runner and I’ll make him a better blocker. We’re just going to feed off each other, kind of like throw a one-two punch. We’ve been talking a lot, we can’t train together obviously because of the distance, but just on video and talking and going over stuff.”

Although the NCAA has extended the dead period until August 31, Dippre took note of the growing trend by prospects to take trips on campus on their own to get an in-person feel for schools. So, the 6-foot-5, 245-pound product took advantage of an upcoming family vacation as he made his way back onto campus on Monday.

“I walked through campus with me and my family just to get a little feel. It was awesome. They have a lot of construction because they’re still putting in all that new stuff that they built, so that’s a big bump. I’m excited to be one of those first teams with the new equipment and indoor practice facility. Seeing pictures of it is always nice and being there is going to be awesome, I’m excited.” Dippre and Miller connected during the visit as “he gave me some off-campus places to go and stuff like that.”

A brief return to campus could come after the trip for one particular goal. “I think we’re going through on our way back because I want to grab some Maryland stuff.” Before he steps onto campus for good as a freshman, though, Dippre will return to quarterback, tight end and defensive end this fall as the athletic prospect yet again shows off his versatile skillset.

“My last year here I’ll probably play all three, play around and just put us in the best position to win. Wherever they need me, they got me.”

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Hypothetical Conference Realignment Finds Maryland in Familiar Territory

How would Maryland fare this fall in the proposed conference realignment?

AhmedGhafir

by

OCTerp

Former Defensive Tackle Cam Spence Transitioning into Defensive Line Coach

Former IMG and St. John's defensive tackle Cam Spence transitioning to coaching following his medical redshirt.

AhmedGhafir

by

jsm1021

Terp Profile: Cornerback Lavonte Gater

The experience gained in year one will serve Gater well in 2020

AhmedGhafir

2022 Virginia Tackle: “Maryland is Always Fun to Go To"

Life Christian junior tackle Trevyeon Green recaps two visits and breaks down his decision to reclassify

AhmedGhafir

Maryland becomes latest program to offer fast-rising local wing

Jordan Hawkins has been one of the hottest names in recruiting circles over the past few months, but one program that was curiously quiet in his recruitment prior to this week was Maryland.

Josh Stirn

Terp Profile: Wide Receiver Jeshaun Jones

Can Maryland freshman phenom Jeshaun Jones return to form in 2020?

AhmedGhafir

Terps in the NFL: Offseason Edition

Taking a look at the former Terps on an active NFL roster heading into the 2020 season.

AhmedGhafir

by

MDPHD

Florida Athlete Breaks Down Top Five

Palmetto Prep (FL) athlete Kamonte Grimes talks about why each school made his top five.

AhmedGhafir

Terp Profile: Linebacker Chance Campbell

Junior linebacker Chance Campbell helps solidify a stout inside linebackers unit for Maryland this fall.

AhmedGhafir

by

Shellfire

Terp Profile: Quarterback Lance Legendre

Can the redshirt freshman dethrone senior Josh Jackson?

AhmedGhafir

by

MDPHD