Maryland Commit Returns to Campus, Talks Growing Relationship with Fellow Commit

It took just one visit before Lakeland (PA) athlete CJ Dippre became the fourth tight end for Maryland this cycle, one day after Venice (FL) tight end Weston Wolff announced his decision. The Pennsylvania native and his family made their way to campus just prior to the February dead period as they spent ample time connecting with tight end coach Mike Miller, but the visit also gave Dippre a chance to meet Wolff in-person. The bond built leading up to the visit set the foundation for Dippre’s May 10 commitment as his proven physicality driven from his experience in the trenches will aid the Terps’ blocking efforts. While the relationships and offensive fit helped solidify Dippre’s commitment, the growing relationship since then has built a stronger bond between he and Wolff.

“Definitely, we talk a lot through Snapchat and Instagram. I was actually going to go down and stay with him for a few weeks but all this stuff now and my parents don’t want me going down, but we’re excited to go see each other,” Dippre told All Terrapins. “When it comes when we’re at Maryland, obviously Wes will make me a better route-runner and I’ll make him a better blocker. We’re just going to feed off each other, kind of like throw a one-two punch. We’ve been talking a lot, we can’t train together obviously because of the distance, but just on video and talking and going over stuff.”

Although the NCAA has extended the dead period until August 31, Dippre took note of the growing trend by prospects to take trips on campus on their own to get an in-person feel for schools. So, the 6-foot-5, 245-pound product took advantage of an upcoming family vacation as he made his way back onto campus on Monday.

“I walked through campus with me and my family just to get a little feel. It was awesome. They have a lot of construction because they’re still putting in all that new stuff that they built, so that’s a big bump. I’m excited to be one of those first teams with the new equipment and indoor practice facility. Seeing pictures of it is always nice and being there is going to be awesome, I’m excited.” Dippre and Miller connected during the visit as “he gave me some off-campus places to go and stuff like that.”

A brief return to campus could come after the trip for one particular goal. “I think we’re going through on our way back because I want to grab some Maryland stuff.” Before he steps onto campus for good as a freshman, though, Dippre will return to quarterback, tight end and defensive end this fall as the athletic prospect yet again shows off his versatile skillset.

“My last year here I’ll probably play all three, play around and just put us in the best position to win. Wherever they need me, they got me.”