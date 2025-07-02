Maryland Football lands key 2026 commit
The Maryland Terrapins have added a major piece to their 2026 recruiting class. On Monday, three-star tight end Javonte Williams announced his commitment to Maryland. Williams, who plays for the Bullis School in Potomac (MD), is rated as the No. 9 overall prospect in the state of Maryland. He's now the 2nd highest rated commitment in Maryland's 2026 class.
Williams chose the Terps over 17 other offers, including notable programs like West Virginia, Indiana, and Pittsburgh.
During his junior season, Williams had 35 receptions for 679 yards and six touchdowns, highlighting the threat he poses as a pass-catcher. He also recorded 20 tackles on the defensive side of the ball.
With Williams' commitment, Maryland now has nine total commitments in the 2026 class. According to the latest rankings from 247Sports, the Terps' class currently sits at No. 73 in the nation.
While head coach Mike Locksley still has work to do in building out that class, there is already elite talent on board. Leading the group is five-star edge rusher Zion Elee, arguably the top high school prospect in the country. The 6-3, 220-pound standout from Baltimore is ranked as the No. 1 player in Maryland and the No. 2 overall prospect in the nation, giving Maryland a cornerstone piece for the future.
