Top target James Graham III pushes back decision date

Josh Stirn

Maryland’s top target won’t commit today after all.

On the eve of his scheduled announcement, class of 2021 four-star forward James Graham III delivered a curveball into a recruitment that had been trending in Maryland’s direction for weeks, pushing back his decision until later this week. Instead of announcing on Monday morning, the 6-foot-9 Milwaukee native tweeted late Sunday night that he will reveal his decision on Friday, with Maryland, Wisconsin, Auburn and Memphis remaining as his four options.

“My family and I have decided to move my decision back to Friday,” Graham tweeted.

The Terps were considered the most likely destination for Graham -- one of the nation’s top combo forwards -- heading into the week, but this twist seemingly opens the door for one of his other finalists to make a late push.

Auburn, which reached the Final Four two years ago under Bruce Pearl, has the latest buzz. The Tigers are optimistic about securing Graham’s commitment, AL.com reported soon after he pushed back his decision. He would be the Tigers’ first commit this cycle after Pearl assembled the program’s highest-ranked recruiting class ever in 2020.

Graham, who plays AAU for Wisconsin Playground, an Under Armour-sponsored team, was unheralded as a recruit entering the spring despite averaging 20 points per game as a junior at Nicolet High (Wisc.). He sent out film to college coaches across the country around the time the pandemic shutdown live recruiting opportunities, and the Terps were the first program to respond with an offer, jumpstarting his rise as one of the summer’s most sought-after recruits. Before trimming his list down to four and announcing a commitment date last week, he released a top-9 last month that included Michigan State, Florida State, Marquette, Georgetown and others. 

