Maryland Offers 2022 Top-50 Tackle Zach Rice

AhmedGhafir

Maryland extended a new 2022 offer on Saturday when Life Christian Academy (VA) top-50 offensive tackle Zach Rice. It serves as the latest offer to the coveted 6-foot-6, 282-pound tackle as the Terps join Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Penn State and Ohio State.

Rice also serves as the latest offer to the Virginia powerhouse, where Maryland is also involved with offensive tackle Trevyon Green, offensive guard Desaun Williams, linebacker Gene Townsel and cornerback Akim Sledge in the 2022 class while throwing in the first 2023 offer to guard Joshua Miller. Green, who reclassified from 2021 to 2022 this offseason, previously told All Terrapins about the team becoming frequent visitors in College Park.

“Maryland is always fun to go to, I went there a lot, me being with coach [Charles] Scott, we always go to Maryland so it’s like going to see family every now and then…it’s always fun to go up with teammates,” Green told All Terrapins last month. “I always get to talk to coaches and catch up. The coaches are really cool, they connect with the players more than other colleges. A lot of the little things on campus, it’s a lot but it’s always a fun time at Maryland.”

With the Terps’ 2021 class adding their 17 commitment just a day ago, Rice becomes the latest offer in the 2022 cycle as Maryland continues to expand their recruiting board. Maryland does not hold a commitment in the 2022 cycle but have already extended over 40 offers within the DMV. 

