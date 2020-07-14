SI All-American Candidate Tai Felton Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Tai Felton

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-1, 170 pounds

Position: Wide Receiver

School: Ashburn (Va.) Stone Bridge

Committed to: Maryland

Projected Position: Wide Receiver

Frame: Ideal frame for an outside receiver, yet slim. Plenty of room to put on 10-15 pounds.

Athleticism: Shows extreme quickness and twitch. Gets in and out of his cuts and breaks quickly, which makes it really hard for defenders to get their hands on him. It also makes him an effective kick and punt returner.

Instincts: Shows good concentration on catches, even when being pushed around and caught up in traffic. Great at following and setting up blocks. Makes defenders miss in open field with quickness and agility.

Polish: Great route runner. Can get in and out of breaks fast and stop on a dime. Quickness makes him very dangerous in the short passing game. Shows good concentration and poise catching the ball.

Bottom Line: Felton is a fast-twitch wideout. His ability to get in and out of cuts makes him effective. If he wants to succeed at the next level he will need to put on a few pounds and improve his speed, along with his downfield consistency. That being said, his short game is excellent and will give him a chance to compete for a job early on in his college career as a slot receiver.