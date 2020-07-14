SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Tai Felton Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Tai Felton
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-1, 170 pounds
Position: Wide Receiver 
School: Ashburn (Va.) Stone Bridge 
Committed to: Maryland 
Projected Position: Wide Receiver 

Frame: Ideal frame for an outside receiver, yet slim. Plenty of room to put on 10-15 pounds. 

Athleticism: Shows extreme quickness and twitch. Gets in and out of his cuts and breaks quickly, which makes it really hard for defenders to get their hands on him. It also makes him an effective kick and punt returner. 

Instincts: Shows good concentration on catches, even when being pushed around and caught up in traffic. Great at following and setting up blocks. Makes defenders miss in open field with quickness and agility. 

Polish: Great route runner. Can get in and out of breaks fast and stop on a dime. Quickness makes him very dangerous in the short passing game. Shows good concentration and poise catching the ball. 

Bottom Line: Felton is a fast-twitch wideout. His ability to get in and out of cuts makes him effective. If he wants to succeed at the next level he will need to put on a few pounds and improve his speed, along with his downfield consistency. That being said, his short game is excellent and will give him a chance to compete for a job early on in his college career as a slot receiver.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Jack Hollifield Highlights and Evaluation

Jack Hollifield is a linebacker prospect from Shelby High School in Shelby, N.C. Hollifield is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Breon Pass Highlights and Evaluation

Breon Pass is a wide receiver prospect from Reidsville High School in Reidsville, N.C. Pass is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Bryson Nesbit Highlights and Evaluation

Bryson Nesbit is a tight end prospect from South Mecklenburg High School in Charlotte, N.C. Nesbit is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Yousef Mugharbil Highlights and Evaluation

Yousef Mugharbil is an offensive guard prospect from Murphy High School in Murphy, N.C. Mugharbil is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Zyun Reeves Highlights and Evaluation

Zyun Reeves is a defensive end prospect from East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C. Reeves is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Payton Page Highlights and Evaluation

Payton Page is a defensive tackle prospect from Dudley High School in Greensboro, N.C. Page is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate MJ Daniels Highlights and Evaluation

MJ Daniels is a cornerback prospect from George County High School in Lucedale, Miss. Daniels is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Andrew Canelas Highlights and Evaluation

Andrew Canelas is an offensive tackle prospect from Leesville Road High School in Raleigh, N.C. Canelas is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Marvin Martin Highlights and Evaluation

Marvin Martin is a safety prospect from Vicksburg High School in Vicksburg, Miss. Martin is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jabril McNeill Highlights and Evaluation

Jabril McNeill is a linebacker prospect from Sanderson High School in Raleigh, N.C. McNeill is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American