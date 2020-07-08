Wednesday Football Recruiting Roundup

-St. Frances (MD) outside linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson committed to Georgia today over his SEC-heavy top five with the hometown Terps in the top group. The elite linebacker had yet to visit Athens, but the Dawgs’ defensive reputation and connection with inside linebackers coach Glenn Schumann won out in the end. Maryland had hosted him on several occasions prior to March and remained a top suitor because of how strong his relationships were with the local staff, but the decision for an athletic linebacker like him to play in the SEC loomed large. Maryland has long pursued West Coast linebacker Patrick Hisatake and the strength of his relationship with position coach Brawley Evans could coax out an eventual visit.

-With the Terps missing on a pair of in-state linebacker targets, they could rebound next week as Maryland remains in the top group for DeMatha (MD) linebacker Greg Penn. There’s no doubt the relationships are strongest in College Park, but there’s plenty of familiarity at South Carolina as well. Penn took a trip to Columbia last fall and has enjoyed a gradual relationship with the Gamecocks’ defensive staff. Penn made his way to College Park several times since, but a school that also hosted him once is making a strong push. LSU leaned on Zoom throughout the dead period to familiarize Penn and his family as the decision to set a commitment date seemed contingent on getting back down to LSU for a closer look. Alabama, Tennessee and Texas A & M rounded out Penn’s early April top six, but the chase is drawing to a close with a July 12 commitment set.

-Maryland does still sit in a great spot in the 2021 cycle following July 4 weekend. St. Frances (MD) JACK linebacker Terrance Butler committed to the Terps five weeks ago, but with 16 commitments, Maryland can play the long-game to chip away with remaining top targets in the class. That’s given the staff a chance to expand their 2022 recruiting board as more offers went out on Wednesday.

New offers:

-Maryland extended an offer to St. Joseph’s Prep (PA) cornerback Keenan Nelson on Wednesday, joining Georgia, Miami, Michigan State and Nebraska

-Maryland offered St. Augustine Prep (NJ) Kanye Udoh, joining Rutgers, Syracuse, Boston College, Nebraska and Miami

-Calvary Christian (FL) outside linebacker Melvin Jordan reported an offer today from Maryland today, joining Arizona State, Florida State, Florida and West Virginia.