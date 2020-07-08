AllTerrapins
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Wednesday Football Recruiting Roundup

AhmedGhafir

-St. Frances (MD) outside linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson committed to Georgia today over his SEC-heavy top five with the hometown Terps in the top group. The elite linebacker had yet to visit Athens, but the Dawgs’ defensive reputation and connection with inside linebackers coach Glenn Schumann won out in the end. Maryland had hosted him on several occasions prior to March and remained a top suitor because of how strong his relationships were with the local staff, but the decision for an athletic linebacker like him to play in the SEC loomed large. Maryland has long pursued West Coast linebacker Patrick Hisatake and the strength of his relationship with position coach Brawley Evans could coax out an eventual visit. 

-With the Terps missing on a pair of in-state linebacker targets, they could rebound next week as Maryland remains in the top group for DeMatha (MD) linebacker Greg Penn. There’s no doubt the relationships are strongest in College Park, but there’s plenty of familiarity at South Carolina as well. Penn took a trip to Columbia last fall and has enjoyed a gradual relationship with the Gamecocks’ defensive staff. Penn made his way to College Park several times since, but a school that also hosted him once is making a strong push. LSU leaned on Zoom throughout the dead period to familiarize Penn and his family as the decision to set a commitment date seemed contingent on getting back down to LSU for a closer look. Alabama, Tennessee and Texas A&M rounded out Penn’s early April top six, but the chase is drawing to a close with a July 12 commitment set.

-Maryland does still sit in a great spot in the 2021 cycle following July 4 weekend. St. Frances (MD) JACK linebacker Terrance Butler committed to the Terps five weeks ago, but with 16 commitments, Maryland can play the long-game to chip away with remaining top targets in the class. That’s given the staff a chance to expand their 2022 recruiting board as more offers went out on Wednesday.

Episode Three of All Terrapins Radio featuring former linebacker Shawne Merriman

New offers:

-Maryland extended an offer to St. Joseph’s Prep (PA) cornerback Keenan Nelson on Wednesday, joining Georgia, Miami, Michigan State and Nebraska

-Maryland offered St. Augustine Prep (NJ) Kanye Udoh, joining Rutgers, Syracuse, Boston College, Nebraska and Miami

-Calvary Christian (FL) outside linebacker Melvin Jordan reported an offer today from Maryland today, joining Arizona State, Florida State, Florida and West Virginia.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Elite DeMatha Linebacker Greg Penn Sets Commitment Date

The chase for four-star linebacker Greg Penn is drawing to a close.

AhmedGhafir

by

superbigtime

St. Frances Defensive End Updates Commitment, Development During Quarantine

Big season ahead for defensive end Zion Shockley

AhmedGhafir

by

Terps97

Ivy league decision for fall sports...

AhmedGhafir

All Terrapins Radio: Episode Three with Former Maryland & NFL Linebacker Shawne Merriman

Former Maryland and eight-year NFL vet Shawne Merriman joins us on the latest edition of All Terrapins Radio in a wide-ranging interview.

AhmedGhafir

St. Frances Linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson Sets Commitment Time

Can the Terps close on an elite in-state product?

AhmedGhafir

by

AhmedGhafir

Terp Profiles: Rising Playmakers in the Secondary

Four emerging cornerbacks set to build off experience heading into 2020

AhmedGhafir

by

Terps97

Former Maryland point guard on path to become D-I head coach

Big promotion for George Mason assistant Duane Simpkins.

Josh Stirn

First Power Five Offer in for Electric Local Athlete

Milford Mill athlete Rishon Holmes adds an offer from Maryland on Monday

AhmedGhafir

Steve Francis on biggest career what-if, Maryland no longer being in the ACC, Mark Turgeon and more

Former Maryland guard Steve Francis went in-depth with Barstool Radio last week in a wide-ranging interview

Josh Stirn

Quince Orchard Cornerback Bryce Barnes Ready for Larger Role as Junior

2022 cornerback Bryce Barnes talks about how working out with his brother prepared him for this fall

AhmedGhafir