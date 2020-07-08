Welcome to a special edition of All Terrapins Radio, featuring former Maryland and eight-year NFL linebacker Shawne Merriman in an exclusive interview.

A coveted recruit out of Frederick Douglass High School in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, Merriman explains why Maryland was such a clear choice for him from the beginning of his recruitment. Electing to commit during his junior season, Merriman joined a loaded Maryland defense and saw action in every game as a true freshman as he finished third on the team in sacks.

But his freshman season as a Terp is when he debuted his signature "Lights Out" dance after a bone-crushing hit in the 34-10 win over Georgia Tech.

After dominating opposing ACC offenses, Merriman elected to forego his senior season and enter the 2005 NFL Draft as he became the first outside linebacker selected with the 12th overall pick. The selection by the San Diego Chargers helped Merriman slide into an day one impact role, but he added how former star running back Ladainian Tomlinson were among those to prepare him from the beginning.

The former defensive rookie of the year went on to take the league by storm, registering 39.5 sacks in his first three seasons as he finished as the NFL leader in the category following his second season. After eight years with the Bills and Chargers, Merriman retired and has focused a lot of his energy on giving back while spearheading the growth of Lights Out Xtreme Fighting.

Merriman is now going into year 18 of the Lights On Foundation and partnered with the Veterans Foundation targeted to aid homeless veterans dealing with substance abuse. Merriman is also involved with Beanie Ball, an innovative and convenient way to stay active and warm. To learn more about Beanie Ball, slated to be featured in stores across the College Park campus this fall, visit here.

