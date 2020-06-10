Longtime Linebacker Target Releases Top Eight

Outside linebacker coach Brawley Evans was among the first coaches to officially join the race for Westview (Or.) outside linebacker Patrick Hisatake. The persistency has paid off for the 6-foot-5, 240-pound outside linebacker as the Terps made the next cut in his recruitment.

Hisatake released his top eight of Arizona State, Cal, Colorado, Kansas, Maryland, Nebraska, UCLA and UCF on Wednesday afternoon.

The athletic prospect fits in as an outside linebacker in the Terps’ 3-4 scheme as he and Evans maintain a consistent relationship. “He still sees me as an outside ‘backer in their 3-4. I think he thinks that Maryland isn’t in my top schools, but I’m looking forward to getting there and building my relationship more. We’ve been texting, getting on the phone. He sees my potential in becoming a great player and I have the skillset to fit with them.”

Hisatake previously added that though several of his top suitors reside on the West coast, distance won’t play a factor for him.

“Distance is not a factor. Having that relationship with the coaches,” he told AllTerrapins. “A lot of them have different defenses, 3-4 or 4-3, but scheme right now isn’t as important to me. I just want to go to the school I feel most comfortable because at the end of the day, it’s about feeling comfortable at the school itself and then getting developed.”

Maryland has one linebacker locked in this cycle after Hutchinson (Ks.) linebacker Gereme Spraggins announced his verbal in late January. The Terps also remain in the mix for DeMatha (Md.) linebacker Greg Penn and St. Frances (Md.) linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson, who will announce his commitment in less than a month.