Running Back Roman Hemby Set to Announce on Sunday

John Carroll (MD) running back Roman Hemby is set to announce his commitment on Sunday at 4 PM.

The in-state running back has been a longtime target for Maryland after the staff extended an offer to Hemby back on February 24. Offensive line coach John Reagan and running backs coach Elijah Brooks strengthened their relationships with him throughout the process as Boston College, Indiana, Michigan State, NC State, Pittsburgh and Vanderbilt also joined the mix following Maryland’s offer. The lack of visits complicated Hemby from venturing out to his newest suitors. His last visit was back in early March when he and his family made their way to College Park as the Terps have remained in his top group.

Maryland maintained contact with Hemby even after St. John’s (DC) running back Colby McDonald became the second running back in the class as Brooks reinforced that Hemby was wanted in College Park.

“They said if it happens that I want to go there, they’d still take me,” Hemby told AllTerrapins back in late May. But with the running back room more crowded, the 6-foot, 195-pound athlete is keeping an eye on all of his suitors. Hemby connected with running backs coach Elijah Brooks following Friday’s news and maintained he’s keeping his options open.

“Getting to see everything, weigh my options. That’s what I told Maryland—I love the school, stuff like that. If I had to choose, they’re still very high. I don’t really have a list, but they’re definitely in consideration ever since the first time [offensive line coach John] Reagan came to my school my sophomore year.”

All Terrapins reported an imminent decision on Hemby on Friday afternoon as the Terps hope to close on their third local running back target. Maryland will hope to add commitment number 20 to a largely local class for Locksley and company.