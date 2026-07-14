Terps Extend Offer to 2028 Four-Star Guard Derek Swartz of Portsmouth (NH)

Maryland has officially entered the race for one of New Hamphsire"s top young prospects, extending an offer to Portsmouth 2028 four-star guard Derek Swartz. The 6-foot-5 playmaker has quickly become one of the most coveted guards in his class thanks to his blend of scoring, toughness, and advanced feel for the game. With the Terps now involved, Swartz’s recruitment adds another high-upside target to Maryland’s long‑term board as the staff continues to build its future foundation.

Swartz brings prototypical size and polish to the shooting guard spot, checking in at 6-foot-5 and 190 pounds as a member of the 2028 class. Rated a 91 by 247Sports, Swartz sits at No. 56 nationally, No. 9 among shooting guards, and the top-ranked player in New Hampshire. His physical profile, early production, and steady rise up the rankings make him one of the most promising young guards and a priority target for high‑major programs looking to build future backcourt depth.

Despite being only a 2028 prospect, Swartz has already built an impressive early offer list. He holds six Division I offers, including Boston College, Maryland, Oklahoma State, Rutgers, and Georgetown, all showing interest as they evaluate his long‑term trajectory. None of the programs have hosted him for a visit yet, but each school presents a clear roster need at shooting guard, from Maryland’s two‑SG outlook to Rutgers, Georgetown, and Boston College each carrying just one scholarship SG on future depth charts. With multiple high‑major staffs already involved and more likely to follow, Swartz’s recruitment is positioned to accelerate as he continues to develop and gain national attention.

After a breakout freshman season at Portsmouth High School, where he helped lead the Clippers to the NHIAA Division I semifinals, Swartz’s profile began to rise quickly. His combination of size, skill, and poise made him one of New Hampshire’s most intriguing young guards, and his momentum carried straight into the spring and summer.

NEWS: Maryland has offered Portsmouth (NH) ‘28 four-star guard Derek Swartz 🐢 pic.twitter.com/jMaIw7H2OR — Inside Maryland Sports (@Terrapins247) July 14, 2026

Swartz joined Vin Pastore’s Mass Rivals program, playing a grade up on the top 16U team and even earning minutes against elite 17U competition. He didn’t just hold his own, he thrived. His summer peaked at the Adidas 3SSB Palmetto Road Championships in Rock Hill, South Carolina., where he averaged 19.2 points per game, highlighted by a dominant 32‑point performance. That surge in production and confidence led directly to high‑major offers from Georgetown and Oklahoma State, cementing him as a national-level 2028 prospect.

Swartz followed up his breakout freshman year with an even stronger sophomore campaign, earning recognition as the 2025–26 MaxPreps New Hampshire High School Basketball Player of the Year. The young guard powered Portsmouth to an impressive 18-4 record and another trip to the Division I state semifinals, solidifying himself as one of the top underclassmen in New England.

Swartz delivered across the board statistically, averaging 18.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 2.0 steals per game. His ability to impact the game as a scorer, rebounder, and defender showcased a mature, versatile skill set well beyond his age, and further cemented his status as a high‑major prospect on the rise.

He delivered some of his most dominant performances when the stakes were highest, showcasing his ability to take over games late in the season. He erupted for 28 points and 15 rebounds in a 67–51 win over Windham on Feb. 13, then followed it with another 28-point, 14-rebound masterpiece in Portsmouth’s 74–61 quarterfinal victory over Exeter. His postseason surge underscored both his competitiveness and his ability to elevate his play in pressure moments.

Maryland Terrapins head coach Buzz Williams looks on the court during the first half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Xfinity Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That strong finish helped Swartz earn top statewide honors, being named Division I Player of the Year as well as Mr. Basketball by the New Hampshire Basketball Coaches Organization, a rare double for a sophomore and further proof of his rapid ascent as one of the region’s premier young talents.

For Maryland, Swartz’s offer represents a strategic early investment in a high-upside, a playmaker whose trajectory keeps climbing. The Terps have made a clear effort to expand their 2028 board, and getting involved now positions them ahead of the curve for a guard who already owns high‑major production, elite size and a resume full of postseason dominance and national AAU success.

With Maryland carrying future roster needs at shooting guard and Swartz trending toward national‑priority status, this offer signals that the staff is intent on securing long‑term backcourt talent early, and that Swartz fits the mold of the versatile, tough, multi‑level scorer they want anchoring future classes.

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