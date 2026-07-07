Locksley’s Long Game Pays Off as Maryland Establishes Multi-State Recruiting Power

Maryland’s recruiting map keeps stretching farther, and the 2027 class is the clearest sign yet of how wide Mike Locksley’s reach has become. With prospects now coming from nine different states, including emerging strongholds in Texas, Florida, Tennessee and Virginia, the Terps are building a truly national footprint. What once looked like selective out-of-region wins has evolved into a consistent, multi‑state pipeline, signaling a program intent on competing well beyond its traditional borders.

Maryland’s 2027 recruiting class is the clearest sign yet that Locksley’s national reach is no longer an aspiration. With 20 hard commits and a class ranked No. 37 nationally by 247Sports, the Terps have built a group defined by geographic diversity, positional balance and steady four‑star talent. Nine states are represented, stretching from Texas to Florida to Tennessee and Virginia, underscoring a recruiting map that continues to widen under Locksley, General Manager Brian Griffin and Director of Player Personnel Merci Falaise.

The 2027 class pulls prospects from Texas, Florida, Tennessee, Virginia, Georgia, Louisiana, Alabama, Pennsylvania and Maryland, giving the Terps one of the most geographically varied classes in the Big Ten. Texas and Florida, two of the nation’s deepest talent pools, stand out as emerging pipelines, producing six combined commits.

The Terps' 2027 class pulls talent from across the country, with Texas delivering Davion Vanderbilt, Abdus Kone and Kevin Jackson, all tied to the Houston, Pearland and Channelview corridor. Florida adds three more in Kyren Caldwell, Charles Roberts and quarterback William Jackson, while Tennessee contributes a powerful trio of Jayden Agberodiola, Zeke Walkup and Shelvy Clark.

Virginia remains a key battleground with Kenaz Sullivan, Anthony Henderson and Levi Babin. Locksley’s DMV foundation stays strong thanks to additions from Archbishop Spalding, DeMatha, Linganore and Owen Roberts, but the defining trait of this class is its unmistakable national breadth

Zion Elee, Mike Locksley | Zion Elee X Account

Maryland’s 2027 class is anchored by a strong core of defensive backs and wide receivers, giving the Terps a blend of perimeter talent and physical upside that fits the program’s identity. Several prospects land in the 88–90 range, solid four‑star territory, highlighted by cornerback Kenaz Sullivan, the class’s top‑rated commit. With a 90 rating and top‑250 national status, Sullivan brings the size, instincts and versatility that make him a foundational defensive piece and one of the true headliners of Maryland’s growing 2027 haul.

Maryland also made clear progress in the trenches, adding notable size and long‑term upside along both lines. On offense, the Terps secured tackles Caleb Canty (6‑foot-5, 285 pounds) and Kendon Bauer (6‑foot-6, 325 pounds), two prospects with the length and frame needed to develop into Big Ten starters. Defensively, they bolstered the interior with Jayden Agberodiola (6‑foot-3, 340 pounds) and Abdus Kone (6‑foot-5, 315pounds), giving the class legitimate mass and power up front. Together, this group provides Maryland with developmental linemen who already possess Big Ten‑ready bodies, a critical foundation for competing against the league’s most physical fronts.

Across 20 commits, Maryland has shown clear positional balance, reinforcing depth at every level of the roster. The Terps loaded up at wide receiver and athlete with seven additions, followed by four defensive backs who strengthen the secondary. They added two running backs, one quarterback, one linebacker, one edge rusher and one defensive lineman, along with three offensive line prospects to bolster the trenches. Altogether, it’s a class built with intentional structure, featuring particular strength at receiver, corner and the offensive line, the core areas Maryland has prioritized for long‑term stability and Big Ten competition.

Maryland Terrapins head coach Mike Locksley stands on the sidelines during the first quarter against the Indiana Hoosiers at Byrd Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Locksley’s 2027 group isn’t just a collection of prospects. It’s a statement about where Maryland intends to compete. The Terps are no longer confined to regional battles. They’re winning recruitments in Texas, Florida, Tennessee and Louisiana, while maintaining their DMV core. With a national footprint, a balanced positional haul and multiple four‑star headliners, Maryland’s 2027 class positions the program for continued growth in the Big Ten and beyond.

This signals a meaningful shift in how the program recruits, and what it expects to be in the coming years. By landing prospects from nine states, securing multiple four‑star talents, and building balanced depth across every position group, the Terps have shown they can compete for players well beyond their traditional footprint.

Locksley’s staff is proving it can establish and sustain pipelines in Texas, Florida and Tennessee while still protecting its DMV core, a combination that gives Maryland a broader talent base and more roster stability year over year. If this trend continues, the Terps won’t just be assembling competitive classes. They’ll be positioning themselves as a consistent national presence, capable of stacking multi‑state recruiting wins and elevating the program’s long‑term trajectory in the Big Ten.

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