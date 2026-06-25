Another piece of the Maryland Terrapins non-conference schedule has fallen into place with the announcement of this year’s game against Georgetown.

Terps' head coach Buzz Williams will lead his revamped squad into the nation's capital on Saturday, November 7 in what is almost certainly their first road test of the campaign:

Georgetown is, of course, one of the program’s most historic rivalries. The two DMV schools met on the court 56 times between 1935 and 1980, but have only played a handful of times since. That however is set to change.

The Terrapins and Hoyas are entering year two of a four season scheduling agreement. Georgetown defeated Maryland 70-60 in the Terps' home opener last season and will return to College Park again in 2027.

The Terps have a 38-28 record against the Hoyas overall and a 17-15 mark playing them in D.C.

This year’s Maryland roster is vastly different than the one which was upset early last season. While big man Pharrel Payne and guard Andre Mills are both returning, the rest of the team’s major producers should be new faces.

Williams brought in a transfer class of six D1 players - four of whom were starters at their previous homes. They'll also be accompanied by five-star Baba Oladotun and three other freshmen, plus JuCo center Alexandre K'Medehouto.

Former Boston University Terriers guard Michael McNair (20) is one of the main transfer additions to this year’s Maryland Terrapins squad. | David Banks-Imagn Images

Together, the Terps have the No. 10 incoming crop of players (No. 12 recruiting class) according to 247 Sports.

This game is one of six on Maryland's non-conference slate which have been confirmed. The others to date are:

A home game against old ACC foe Virginia on Friday, November 13.

Three games in Las Vegas for the 2026 Players Era Festival, beginning with Tennessee on Tuesday, November 24.

A short trip to Baltimore to face South Carolina on Saturday, December 19.

The remaining five out of conference opponents, including the season opener on Monday, November 2, should be unveiled soon. Georgetown just put out their full non-conference schedule and will host Loyola Maryland then, so at least one local school is off the board.

Maryland also knows its Big Ten slate:

Home - Illinois, Indiana, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern, Rutgers, UCLA, USC, and Wisconsin

Away - Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, Purdue, Rutgers, and Washington

Stay tuned for more of the latest Maryland news, including future schedule updates, planned events for celebrating the 2002 National Championship winning squad, and more.

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