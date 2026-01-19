Everything You Need to Know to Watch, Listen to National Championship: First Alert

The craziest day in college football has arrived, with the College Football Playoff National Championship set to be played at Hard Rock Stadium. If you live in South Florida, and are able to move around despite the traffic, we applaud you and/or wish you good luck.

But if you want to catch any of the game and/or coverage, it'll be pretty much non-stop as ESPN is doing everything from its MegaCast (see below) on numerous different channels, to a full day of Miami vs. Indiana over more than a 24-hour period.

The coverage will begin with Good Morning America on-site coverage from Hard Rock Stadium at 7 a.m., and essentially end up with another segment 24 hours later, although there's a final press conference from the winning coach and players of the game later in the morning (with none of the people involved having had any sleep).

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman will be on College GameDay as guest analyst. Indiana alum Mark Cuban will be a special guest on First Take.

ESPN's National Championship Game Coverage 7 a.m. ET Good Morning America, ABC

7 a.m. SportsCenter, ESPN

10 a.m. First Take, ACC Network

Noon The Pat McAfee Show, ESPN/YouTube

2 p.m. College Football Live Built by The Home Depot, ESPN

3 p.m. Championship Drive Presented by Capital One, ESPN

5 p.m. College GameDay Built by The Home Depot, ESPN/ESPNU

5 p.m. SportsCenter, ESPN2

5 p.m. Inside ACCess at National Championship, ACC Network

6 p.m. SportsCenter, ESPN2

6 p.m. ACC Huddle at National Championship, ACC Network

6:30 p.m. Countdown to the CFP National Championship Presented by AT&T, ESPN/YouTube/Facebook

7 p.m. Ram Trucks Pregame, ESPN

7:30 p.m. AT&T Pregame Showcase, ESPN

9 p.m. Mercedes-Benz Halftime, ESPN

11:15 p.m. Ram Trucks Postgame, ESPN

11:15 p.m. ACC Huddle Final Score, ACC Network

11:15 p.m. The Wrap-Up: CFP National Championship Presented by Mercedes-Benz, ESPN/YouTube, Facebook

11:30 p.m. SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt, ESPN

12:30 a.m. SportsCenter, ESPN

First Alert: Monday, January 19, 2026

• Miami athletic director Dan Radakovich told Yahoo that he believes it’s already time to get rid of the $20.5M cap: “The idea of capping compensation has never worked in this industry. The model we have right now is really difficult to enforce. People who feel like they want to invest should have the ability to invest. … Over time, if we have this kind of open system, economics will bring things back to a more normal circumstance. This model would allow this to be fair to those who want to invest and allow the market to settle. It will settle over time. It always has. … We’ve never been successful to a large extent at legislating competitive equity."

• ESPN reported that there were more than 6,500 Division I players who entered the transfer portal since January 2 and as of Thursday night there were still 1,200-plus unsigned FBS scholarship players remaining.

• From the College Football Playoff: The White House has confirmed that President Donald Trump will attend the National Championship. Fans attending the game should expect enhanced security measures and additional restrictions at and around Hard Rock Stadium due to a presidential visit. Ticketed attendees are strongly encouraged to arrive significantly earlier than they would for a typical game. Enhanced security screening will be conducted prior to entry by the Secret Service Uniformed Division. Attendees should be aware that pre-entry screening checkpoints will be in place prior to being allowed on Hard Rock Stadium grounds by the College Football Playoff (CFP), and re-entry will not be allowed once your ticket has been scanned at the stadium security gates.

Miami Hurricanes Sunday Scores No Games Scheduled

Miami Hurricanes Monday Schedule College Football: CFP National Championship Game, No, 10 Miami vs. No. 1 Indiana, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla., 7: 30 p.m.ABC/ESPN, ESPN Radio, Live Stats

The ESPN Megacast ESPN: Main Telecast

ESPN2: Field Pass with the Pat McAfee Show

ESPNU: Film Room

ESPNNews: Skycast

ACC Network: Field Pass with ACC Huddle

ESPN Deportes: Spanish broad =cast

4K: 4K Main Telecast

ESPN App: High Skycast; Command Center; Miami Radio; Indiana Radio; All-22 with ESPN Radio

ESPN+ Halftime Banks

ESPN Radio: National Radio Broadcast

Miami Hurricanes Quote of the Day

"People who have regrets cheated it somewhere in there. In workouts, in not studying film the way they should. That's not me. That never was me. I gave it everything I had." Reggie Wayne

Check us Out On:

We'll Leave You With This ...