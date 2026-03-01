Carson Beck Performs at NFL Combine Despite Boos From Attending Fans

Former Miami quarterback Carson Beck has seen his share of ups and downs since announcing his decision to transfer to Miami before the 2025 season. On Saturday, at the NFL Combine, no less, another chapter was written in what continues to be one of the most puzzling college careers on record.

Beck and the Hurricanes finished the 2025 season with a national championship run that ended in a loss to the Indiana Hoosiers. If you would have made that exact statement five years ago, you would have immediately been seen out of wherever you were standing by several large men and placed in a tastefully padded room.

However, that's exactly what happened. The Hurricanes went to the National Championship game, lost to IU, and (this is important here) beat Notre Dame to get there earlier in the season. You would figure that would be where this story ends, then, right?

Wrong. When Beck took the field on Saturday, he was met with a sea of boos from fans in attendance at the NFL combine - the one event, mind you, where no team logos are worn, and the numbers almost never even remotely match those that the participants wore in college. The point of the NFL combine is to scout how well some players project at the next level. Instead, Carson Beck was reminded of his college career throughout his entire day.

Long time Combine analyst and commenter Rich Eisen weighed in on the situation during the broadcast.

"(Carson Beck is) getting boo'd by Indiana fans," Eisen said on the air. "C'mon, you won. You guys won! What's up? Don't boo a kid at the combine."

Instead of appearing disgruntled, though, Beck opted to laugh off the fanfare, complete several impressive throws, and end his day on a positive note. Currently, Beck is projected to be a late-first-round or early Day Two prospect at his position. However, with his size and prototypical NFL build, coupled with his age, he might make for a more game-ready prospect than others in the class.

As with every class, though, there are intangibles that elevate certain guys up draft boards. Beck wasn't the only player to draw the ire of the Indiana faithful in attendance, either. Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia also drew his share of boos, but those subsided as he made his way through individual drills. For Beck, they did not.

There's no way to tell if these circumstances will affect Beck's draft position as of right now, but with Trinidad Chambliss opting to play yet another year of college football (similarly to what Beck did), the quarterback rankings for this class drew signficantly closer together. If someone has a great pro day, combine, tests well, or otherwise, we could see the quarterback order shaken up all the way up until draft night.