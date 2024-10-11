Jim Larranaga Is Ready For The New Season; First Alert: October 11, 2024
The Miami Hurricanes men's basketball team has new excitement to them and head coach Jim Larranaga knows it.
The team did not appear at ACC Tip Off due to Hurricane Milton but coach Larranaga found time to appear and speak for a few minutes to the panel about his excitement for the season.
