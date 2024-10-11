All Hurricanes

Jim Larranaga Is Ready For The New Season; First Alert: October 11, 2024

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Miami Hurricanes athletics, including complete TV listings.

Justice Sandle

Mar 9, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Jim Larranaga reacts during the second half against the Florida State Seminoles at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images

The Miami Hurricanes men's basketball team has new excitement to them and head coach Jim Larranaga knows it.

The team did not appear at ACC Tip Off due to Hurricane Milton but coach Larranaga found time to appear and speak for a few minutes to the panel about his excitement for the season.

Hurricanes Results

No games played

Hurricanes Schedule

Volleyball: Notre Dame vs. Miami | Live Stats

Swimming: Miami vs. SMU

We'll Leave You With This.......

