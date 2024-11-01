Miami Soccer Drops To No. 6/4 Florida State; First Alert: November 1, 2024
The University of Miami soccer team (5-8-4) narrowly fell to No. 6/4 Florida State (12-2-2) Thursday evening by a final score of 1-0.
The Hurricanes put together a valiant effort; but, after conceding a goal on a shot that was deflected right before halftime, they were unable to find an equalizer.
Late in the first half, FSU earned a throw-in in the Hurricanes final third. The Seminoles took the throw-in quickly and took a shot just inside the box that was quickly deflected, but slid in the left corner of the goal and took a 1-0 advantage in the 41st minute.
The end of the contest also marked the end of the season for the Canes, concluding Head Coach Ken Masuhr’s first season at the helm of the program.
Did you notice...
- University of Miami Athletics announced Thursday the Class of 2024-25 for the UStrive Leadership Program. This is the second year of the UStrive Leadership Program, which was created to help develop leaders within the department through a nine-month curriculum designed to explore issues and opportunities in the college athletics space.