Miami Basketball Player Set to Miss the Remainder of the Season with Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma

University of Miami men’s basketball sophomore Marcus Allen will miss the remainder of the 2025-26 season after being diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

The Allen family released the following statement:

“Marcus has been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma and has begun chemotherapy treatment this week. We want to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers during an extremely difficult time for our family. We thank God for his continued Grace, Mercy and Favor. We wait in anticipation for the miracle healing to take place. We are standing on FAITH.”

A native of Miami, Allen appeared in eight games in his first season back home, averaging 18.9 minutes, 5.3 points and 3.1 rebounds per game.

“Marcus is an incredible person and teammate, and we will do everything we can to support him and his amazing family during this difficult time,” head coach Jai Lucas said. “Marcus brings toughness and selflessness to our locker room every day and those same qualities will help him defeat this disease. Our entire program will continue to support Marcus in any way that we can as he focuses on his health.”

Henderson finished the game leading the team in scoring with 30 points, and most impressively, his free-throw shooting (10-11). He also added five rebounds, two assists, a steal, and a block.

By the same token, Henderson has started to come into his own as a player. The rising star started the season struggling to find his touch at the rim and at the free-throw line, but as each game goes by, his touch gets softer, and the ball is starting to fall in.

“Tonight I just felt I had it going on, I had a good rhythm, and these guys, if they fed me ball when I had an opportunity, and it just showed, and it was a good one for us," Henderson said.

The Hurricanes will return to action and close out their non-conference slate Sunday as the Hurricanes take on North Florida at 4 p.m. inside the Watsco Center.

