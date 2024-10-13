All Hurricanes

Miami Soccer Falls To Clemson; First Alert: October 13, 2024

Justice Sandle

Oct 5, 2024; Berkeley, California, USA; Miami Hurricanes linebacker Raul Aguirre Jr. (32) carries a flag after defeating the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
The University of Miami soccer team fell on the road to Clemson on Saturday evening 2-1. The Hurricanes allowed an early goal, as Clemson scored in the eighth minute of the match to take a 1-0 lead. 

Miami responded right before in the 31st minute, as JJ Ndaw finished a header to even the match at 1-1. 

The two squads battled throughout the second period until Clemson scored a goal in the 80th minute and went on to win the 2-1 victory over Miami at home.

Hurricanes Schedule

Volleyball: Louisville vs. Miami | Watch, Live Stats

Hurricanes Results

Soccer: Clemson 2, Miami 1

Swimming: Miami vs. SMU

  • The Miami Hurricanes capped a successful Saturday afternoon weekend at the SMU Classic, finishing with multiple NCAA cut times, several top-10 performances, and one school record over two days . Miami took fourth place in a talented field, finishing with 278 points. Louisville finished in first place, followed by Auburn and Texas A&M. Headlined by a sweep of the springboard diving events by Mia Vallée and three first-place finishes by captain Giulia Carvalho, the Hurricanes enjoyed strong individual performances throughout the event. Carvalho’s weekend included three NCAA cut times, while freshman Ashlynn Massey posted a school record in the 200-yard butterfly.

We'll Leave You With This.......

