Miami Soccer Falls To Clemson; First Alert: October 13, 2024
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Miami Hurricanes athletics, including complete TV listings.
The University of Miami soccer team fell on the road to Clemson on Saturday evening 2-1. The Hurricanes allowed an early goal, as Clemson scored in the eighth minute of the match to take a 1-0 lead.
Miami responded right before in the 31st minute, as JJ Ndaw finished a header to even the match at 1-1.
The two squads battled throughout the second period until Clemson scored a goal in the 80th minute and went on to win the 2-1 victory over Miami at home.
Hurricanes Schedule
Volleyball: Louisville vs. Miami | Watch, Live Stats
Hurricanes Results
Soccer: Clemson 2, Miami 1
Swimming: Miami vs. SMU
- The Miami Hurricanes capped a successful Saturday afternoon weekend at the SMU Classic, finishing with multiple NCAA cut times, several top-10 performances, and one school record over two days . Miami took fourth place in a talented field, finishing with 278 points. Louisville finished in first place, followed by Auburn and Texas A&M. Headlined by a sweep of the springboard diving events by Mia Vallée and three first-place finishes by captain Giulia Carvalho, the Hurricanes enjoyed strong individual performances throughout the event. Carvalho’s weekend included three NCAA cut times, while freshman Ashlynn Massey posted a school record in the 200-yard butterfly.
