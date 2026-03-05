Miami's Top Recruit That No One Is Talking About

The Miami Hurricanes Athletics program has seen shine like no other over the past year. An appearance in the College Football Playoff and a national championship berth, a Super Regional appearance for baseball, and now a potential long stay in the NCAA Tournament for the men's basketball team have shown the strides the University of Miami has made.

Furthermore, recruiting has consistently been at the center of driving each of these programs. Top 10 classes through high school and the transfer portal have brought the world's best talent to Coral Gables.

Every major sport is thriving, but another sport has slowly started to make its way to the forefront.

Miami's Golf team has been under the radar with the talent that head coach Janice Olivencia has accumulated over her four years as the program's lead. Moreover, who would have thought her best recruit was once a surfer?

Apr 5, 2025; Augusta, Georgia, USA; Scarlett Schremmer lines up her putt on the eighth hole during the final round of the Augusta National Women's Amateur golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-Imagn Images | Michael Madrid-Imagn Images

"A lot of these girls have been playing golf, you know, their whole lives, and at the same time, I grew up as a competitive surfer, so I wouldn't trade any of that," Scarlett Schremmer said. "And I think the lessons I learned there kind of carry over into golf. I would say I'm a really hard worker, and I just, I know it's expected of me, and I have a standard that I hold myself to, which I think in the future will allow me to be a great player."

Golfing was never Scarlett Schremmer's first love, but she quickly picked up on it at the age of 13. Now, entering her sophomore year of college, she enters Miami as the No. 1 recruit in the country, still with a surfer's heart, but with her mind set on her swing.

Coming out of high school, Schremmer initially had committed to the University of Miami before flipping and spending time in College Station, roaming the green for the Texas A&M Aggies. However, something drew her back to South Florida. She knew that she had something to prove, and doing it under a coach who always had her back would only help her game as well as the Hurricanes.

Apr 2, 2025; Evans, Georgia, USA; Scarlett Schremmer, of Ala., chips onto No. 11 green during the first round of the Augusta National Women's Amateur at Champions Retreat. Mandatory Credit: Katie Goodale - Augusta Chronicle/USA TODAY NETWORK | Katie Goodale / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I feel that after I left Texas A&M, I left feeling like I had something to prove," Schremmer said. "I think that I've definitely proved that, and I know that my game's in a good spot. More than that, what's more important than my game being in a good spot is that my head is definitely in a good place, and I'm so happy to be here in Miami, and I think that's also been a huge reason as to why I've been playing well these last few months."

Being around water was a key to settling her down. While no longer surfing, the star golfer knew that a familiar culture could always put her in a good space.

"Well, I don't really surf anymore. I'm a little bit of a scaredy cat. I'm too afraid to get injured and not be able to play it as golf," Schremmer laughed. "But I just think the culture and people being around the water, I don't know. I think it makes you feel a little bit nicer. So just to be back around that culture, and there are people that I know growing up in Hawaii, surfing, who come to Miami for some of their sponsors and media things like that. So it's just nice to be back, kind of in that space."

That familiar culture is also what coach Olivencia has been able to relay to Schremmer and the rest of the team, keeping them sharp and ready for whatever moment they encounter.

"It's just always about being self-aware," Coach Olivencia said. "It's those reminders. Look, you have prepared, you have done everything you've done to be able to be ready for this moment, and continue to believe in yourself when you get there, then we figure out what we need to do. Because that moment is the most valuable moment that we have in time, and that goes with everything else. That goes with a life moment, you know, a defining moment."

Now in this clear-headed space, Schremmer enters a defining moment of her young career as she embarks on a new role next season to push the Hurricanes forward as new contenders.

Apr 1, 2025; Evans, Georgia, USA; Scarlett Schremmer, of Ala., hits on No. one fairway during the practice round of the Augusta National Women's Amateur at Champions Retreat. Mandatory Credit: Katie Goodale - Augusta Chronicle/USA TODAY NETWORK | Katie Goodale / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I see myself being a significant contributor next season," Schremmer said. "I think we a lot of people who could really help the program make strides, just through the golf rankings and every tournament.

"But I think that I've gotten a lot of really good work done during this time that I haven't been playing through school, and I've been seeing it. I've been seeing it pay off in the international event stuff I've been able to play in, so I'm really just happy to be able to take it home and play for a school that I'm really proud to represent."

Golf is Schremmer's priority, but she is still a student. Furthermore, her passion for golf continues off the course, working towards a degree in sports broadcasting to spread her love for the game through other avenues.

"I do go to class, so my major is in sports broadcasting, and I really enjoy that," Schremmer chuckled. "I think it's a skill, and it's really easy when you're playing golf to just be so wrapped up in just your game and nothing else, but it's a huge goal of mine to be able to grow the women's game and get more people to play golf. It's growing so rapidly.

"And so, even though I'd like to play professional golf and hopefully win majors and do all that cool stuff, I think it's just a great skill to be able to have, to be able to relate to the audience and be able to grow the game. I really want more people to play golf and realize how great it is, and all the great things that it's brought me in my life, and friends and family and places I never thought that I would be able to go and play. I just want to be able to share that with the world."

Outside the endless hours perfecting her craft and studying, she still has to wait until next fall to start playing for the Canes, thanks to in-season transfer portal rules.

However, there are worse places to train and live than Miami. She spends her remaining time with her teammates, counting down the time with endless bead bracelets she makes, while building a special bond with them.

"I think the team chemistry we have, I've honestly never seen anything like it. The fact that all of our team can get along and it feels like no one is the odd man out is just so special. And I've never experienced a bond like that other than with my own sisters.

"My team is great, you know, I have seven other other girls on the team to hang out with and spend my time with, and whether it's going to the beach or going to dinner or they like to come over to my apartment and make bracelets together, so really anything we can do to just get to know each other and get that quality time before I start playing next fall."

