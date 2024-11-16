Miami Volleyball Falls to No. 10 SMU; First Alert: November 16, 2024
The University of Miami volleyball team (18-8, 9-6) fell to the No. 10 SMU Mustangs (20-6, 12-3), 3-1, on Friday night in the Moody Coliseum.
The Hurricanes tallied 51 kills, 50 digs, 10 blocks and five aces. Junior Flormarie Heredia Colon led the team with a career-high 30 kills on a .368 clip, along with eight digs and four blocks.
Set one opened neck-and-neck, tied at seven-all. Miami then went up 15-12 lead after eight kills between Heredia Colon and Lopez, with SMU keeping it close on a 3-0 run. Heredia Colon dominantly led the Hurricanes with nine kills to take set one, 25-20.
Both teams traded points until SMU started to take over and notched four consecutive points to lead 13-9. Miami didn’t go away and instead cut the deficit on their own 4-0 run to tie it at 20-all after a block from Ashley Carr and Paula Guersching. The Mustangs scored five unanswered points for the 25-20 set win.
The Hurricanes will stay on the road to face No. 1 Pitt on Nov. 17.
Hurricanes Schedule:
Women's Basketball: Miami vs. Florida | Watch, Live Stats
Hurricanes Results:
Volleyball: No. 10 SMU 3, Miami 1
Did you notice...
The University of Miami cross country team completed the final race of the 2024 season at the NCAA South Regionals in Tallahassee, Fla. Friday morning. The Miami women’s team placed 16 out of 31 with 515 points while the men’s team finished 20 out of 26 with 557 points.
Senior Cormac O’Brien clocked a personal best time of 31:35.2 in the men’s 10 — a new personal best and the third-fastest 10K time in school history. Daphnee Lavassas was the fastest female Miami runner at this year’s south regionals – finishing with a 6K time of 21:01.0.