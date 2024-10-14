Miami Volleyball Falls to No. 4 Louisville; First Alert: October 14, 2024
The University of Miami volleyball team (11-6, 2-4) drops another game to No. 4 Louisville (14-2, 6-0) on Sunday afternoon, 3-1, in the Knight Sports Complex.
The Hurricanes tallied 47 kills, 13 blocks, and 38 digs. Sophomore Grace Lopez led with a season-best 25 kills, while senior Ashley Carr claimed seven blocks.
The season has had a lot of ups and downs, which only describe what this team is, inconsistent. There are moments when they are the best in the country and slip-ups happen and they just fall apart.
Miami will head north to face Syracuse and Boston College on Oct. 18 and 20.
Hurricanes Schedule
No games scheduled on Oct. 14.
Hurricanes Results
Volleyball: No. 4 Louisville 3, Miami 1
