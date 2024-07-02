Another Commit For The Miami Baseball Team; First Alert: July 2, 2024

All Hurricanes

HARWICH 06/24/24 Austin Overn of Chatham arrives safely at third ahead of the tag by Jake Ogden of Harwich for a triple. Cape League baseball Ron Schloerb/Cape Cod Times
For Jake Ogden, the offseason has been a fun one playing in Cape Cod and now he the most recent player in the the transfer portal. He is now taking his talents to the Miami Hurricanes baseball team where their roster has started to fill out with mostly transfer players.

The 6’, 190-pound Ogden is a Coral Reef High School graduate in Miami and began his career at Barry. After posting a .322/.408/.528 slash line as a freshman, he transferred to UNC Greensboro where he hit .313/.385/.482 with 8 HRs as a sophomore.

Ogden joins C Tanner Smith, 1B Todd Hudson, OF Max Galvin, OF Derek Williams, OF Bobby Marsh, RHP Griffin Hugus, LHP Rob Evans, RHP Will Smith, RHP Reese Lumpkin and RHP Carson Fischer in Miami’s portal class.

