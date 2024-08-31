Football Season is Finally Here; First Alert: August 31, 2024
The Miami Hurricanes are finally set to take the field for a week one showdown with the in-state foe Florida Gators.
Mario Cristobal and the Hurricanes enter one of the nation's toughest environments for the first game of the season with a chance to immediately prove themselves against a premier program in college football.
Heisman hopeful quarterback Cam Ward, who threw for over 3,700 yards and 25 touchdowns in 2023 as a Washington State Cougar, leads Miami against a Florida defense that was ranked as one of the worst in the SEC last season.
Though the Gators have made strides this offseason in improving the defense, most notably overhauling its defensive assistant staff by hiring three new position coaches, will it be enough to slow down what appears to be a very explosive Miami offense?
HOW TO WATCH: 2:30 p.m. CT on ABC
Today's Schedule
Football: Miami at Florida, 2:30 p.m. CT on ABC
Volleyball: Miami v. Colorado, 3:00 p.m. CT on ESPN+
Did You Miss?
Miami fans took to Gainesville ahead of Saturday's matchup to paint a mural on the famous 34th Street wall.
Miami Football partnered with moving company, "Good Greek Moving Co.," for transporting equipment to and from away games this season.
Countdown to Opener
ZERO