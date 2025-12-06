How 5-Star Signee Jackson Cantwell Will Fit Into The Miami Hurricanes Program

There isn't a non-SEC or non-BIG10 that recruits as well as the Miami Hurricanes do year after year.

Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal has welcomed in a top-15 recruiting class the past two seasons and looks to make it three when this recruiting cycle concludes. Cristobal addressed major team needs, but he also reloaded on important positions a team needs depth in all the time.

The linemen unit on both sides of the ball is an important position unit to have depth in. Being able to rotate defensive linemen throughout a drive or being able to stay prepared for an injury to an offensive lineman is extremely valuable. With the Hurricanes potentially set to lose multiple starters on the offensive line, including former five-star offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa, it was critical that Cristobal continue to recruit well at that all positions on the offensive line.

The Hurricanes were able to secure the services of the No. 1 offensive tackle in the recruiting class of 2026 and Hurricanes faithful cannot wait to welcome him in.

Fans lines up to have their photo taken with Nixa junior Jackson Cantwell after he competed in the shot put championship on May 31, 2025, in Jefferson City. Cantwell, the No. 1 football recruit in the 2026 class, committed to Miami (Florida) earlier in the month. | Nathan Papes/Springfield News-Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Miami signs five-star offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell

Meet Jackson Cantwell out of Nixa, Missouri. He stands at 6-foot-7 and weighs about 315 pounds. He's set to join the Hurricanes next football season and has the potential to play from the moment he enters the building.

Cantwell's parents were both Olympic shot putters and Cantwell himself went on to become a two-time shot put champion. He's mobile for his massive frame and is set to be the highest rated recruit to sign with the Hurricanes since Cristobal took over as head coach almost five years ago.

"Cantwell is a massive presence at roughly 6-foot-7 and 320 pounds and is powerful and tenacious in his play. Beyond his size, Cantwell is a flexible big body with good feet. He could have some growing pains early in his college career in pass protection, but should be expected to come in and play right away." ESPN's Craig Haubert

While it's unclear who will be throwing passes for the Hurricanes next season with current quarterback Carson Beck set to declare for the NFL Draft, whoever it ends up being should feel secure with Cantwell being on the field for him.

The Hurricanes also signed three-star quarterback Dereon Coleman from Orlando, Florida. If both signings work out long-term, Cantwell could be blocking for Coleman within the next few seasons. ESPN's Craig Haubert praised how Cantwell can fit seamlessly into the Hurricanes system.

"His arrival could time well with the potential departure of 2023 five-star OL Francis Mauigoa who is projected as a 2026 first-round NFL pick. Cantwell could have a similar trajectory as Mauigoa in that he is a plug-and-play addition that experiences some early challenges but continues to develop into a key piece of the unit and an eventual NFL prospect." ESPN's Craig Haubert

The Hurricanes are coming off of two straight seasons with a strong and impactful offensive line unit. 2025 NFL Draft No. 1 overall pick and former Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward threw effortlessly behind a strong offensive line. Carson Beck has enjoyed the same comfort with Mauigoa and Markell Bell running the ship. Cantwell saw the track record and signed with the Hurricanes Wednesday afternoon.

Read More Miami Hurricanes News

Miami Football's Recruiting Class Kept Inside Top 10 In Latest Rankings

Mario Cristobal's Latest QB Signee Reminds Him of a Former First Overall Pick

Nick Saban Thinks No One Wants To Face Miami Heading Into Last Week Of College Football Regular Season