Game Day and Miami Hire A New Diving Head Coach; First Alert: September 21, 2024
It's Game day For the No. 8 Miami as they look to stay undefeated against a fresh and talented opponet in the South Florida Bulls.
How to Watch: No. 8 Miami vs. South Florida; Week 4 College Football TV Schedule
Dario di Fazio, who has served as the University of Miami’s assistant diving coach for the past 28 years, has been named head diving coach, Vice President/Director of Athletics Dan Radakovich announced Friday.
Di Fazio takes over for Randy Ableman, who retired after leading the Hurricanes’ diving program since 1989.
Since arriving in Coral Gables, i Fazio has helped 11 UM divers capture 15 NCAA titles. He has also assisted in the development of 10 Olympians. Di Fazio was the USA Nationals coach from 1999-2002, 2010, and 2015-2023. He co-coached former Canes diver Sam Dorman to a silver medal at the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Since 1996, di Fazio has also served as head coach of Miami Diving, one of the country’s most prestigious club diving programs. In 2021, CSCAA named him one of the Top 100 Greatest Swimmers & Divers of the past century.
Did you notice?
- The University of Miami volleyball team (8-2) claimed the 3-0 victory over the Texas Tech Red Raiders (8-3), 3-0, Friday night in the Knight Sports Complex.