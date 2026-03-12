Miami Outlasts a Bloody War Against No. 24 Louisville to Advance to the Semifinals

Round one was an offensive showcase between the Louisville Cardinals and the Miami Hurricanes, going down to the wire with the Cardinals winning 92-89.

Even in the regular season loss, the Canes were excited to see the Cardinals again in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals. Furthermore, they would outlast them in a war to advance to the semifinals, defeating the Cardinals 78-73.

It wasn't the prettiest, it wasn't the cleanest, but it was exactly the brand of basketball that Jai Lucas has brought to Coral Gables in year one as the program's lead.

However, this game was a bloody war, starting in the first half.

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Isaac McKneely (10) is injured in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Canes started slowly in the first 10 minutes of the previous meeting this season. Even if it was just a week ago, the Canes had a clear message to attack. It started with second team All-ACC guard Tre Donaldson scoring 13 of his 14 points all in the first half.

He was the engine for the Canes while the Cardinals took every bump, bruise, and staple to bring themselves back together against the Canes ' physical front. Entering halftime, the Canes were down one with two key players in foul trouble that would lift them to victory in the second half.

Malik Reneau and Tru Washington started the game in early foul trouble but still found themselves having a productive first half. However, coming of half, it was clear that the Lucas's message was to get in the paint and give Reneau the ball.

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Miami (FL) Hurricanes forward Malik Reneau (5) goes to the basket against Louisville Cardinals forward Vangelis Zougris (53) uring the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The Hurricanes exploded in the second half, going on a quick 10-0 run that energized the team, the faithful in the crowd, and a team that was battling its own issues. Miami played good basketball, but defensive breakdowns and slow transition play would allow the Cardinals back into the game time after time.

However, Reneau would continue to feast. He finished the game with 24 points, six rebounds, three steals, and a block. He would score 18 in the second half.

this ball movement 🙌🙌🙌🙌



📺 ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/S5FgcH9F9l — Canes Men’s Basketball (@CanesHoops) March 12, 2026

Moreover, Washington would continue to prove why moving him to the bench was the best thing this team could do this season, showing why he is the X-Factor for this Canes squad.

Washington would hit timely shot after shot, even when the offense struggled to make plays for themselves. 3:39 remaining in the game, the Cardinals would score, bringing the game to a two-point game before Washington knocked down a catch-and-shoot three, extending the lead to five.

Then, in the closing seconds of the game, he would jump a pass thanks to the sleeping Cardinals, to seal the game, knocking down two free throws in the final minute of the game, sealing the deal for Miami.

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Miami (FL) Hurricanes forward Shelton Henderson (7) scores the last two points of the game at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Step one was to get revenge against the Cardinals. Step two is defeating the No. 2-seeded Virginia Cavaliers to advance to the ACC Championship Game. They battle against the No. 10 team in the country on ESPN or ESPN 2 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

