Giovana Canali named the ACC Offensive Player of the Week; First Alert: September 4, 2024
Miami soccer has won back to back games and it comes down to the outstanding play of freshman Giovana Canali.
The award for Canali marks just the second time in program history that a freshman has been named the ACC Offensive Player of the Week.
Canali was exceptional for the Hurricanes this past week, helping Miami earn a 2-1 victory over Missouri on Thursday, before scoring the game-winning goal in a 1-0 win over FIU on Sunday.
She recorded four shots, two of which were on target, and also had another goal later on in the week. In the Canes’ 2-1 victory over Missouri, Canali opened the scoring in the match, as she found the back of the net with a perfectly placed left-footed strike in the 38th minute, giving Miami a lead that they would never relinquish.
- Alongside being ranked No. 12 in the AP Polls, the Hurricanes were ranked 15th in the coaches polls Tuesday morning.