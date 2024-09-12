Hurricane Volleyball and Soccer Streaking; First Alert: September 12th, 2024
It's been a really solid start to the September across Miami athletics for the Fall season.
The Lady Hurricanes volleyball team climbed their way into the AVCA Coaches Poll this week for the first time this season, checking in at #20 this week upon a 5-0 start to the season.
This comes after the Canes made a statement last Saturday in Austin, Texas, taking down the number-one-ranked ranked Texas Longhorns in a thrilling five set victory. The ladies stormed back after dropping the first two sets in the match. It was the Longhorns' first loss to an unranked opponent at home since 2014.
The Canes will look to stay hot this weekend starting tomorrow at the Sports Impact Classic in Columbus, Ohio.
Hurricanes' Soccer grabbed their third straight victory against the Southeastern Louisiana Lions in a 4-1 match last Thursday at Cobb Stadium. After starting the season 0-2-1, the Canes now sit 3-2-1 going into ACC play.
The Canes will host the 6-0, second-ranked, Virginia Cavaliers tonight on ACC Network Extra at 7 p.m. EST, as they look to start ACC play with a signature win and keep their momentum going.