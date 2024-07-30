New Coach For The Miami Hurricanes Swimming Team; First Alert: July 30, 2024
University of Miami head swimming coach Andy Kershaw Monday announced the addition of Emma Inch to the Hurricanes coaching staff for the 2024-25 season.
A native of Farmington, Mich., Inch arrives after finishing an impressive career at Virginia Tech, where she was a key contributor for the Hokies both in and out of the pool. A butterfly / IM specialist during her competitive career, Inch began her college swimming journey at Michigan State before transferring to Virginia Tech.
Inch was an All-ACC Academic selection and twice earned the “Top 6 for Service” award from the conference. She was also an Athletic Director’s Honor Roll selection at Virginia Tech, where she captured the Hokie Spirit Award and was vice president of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee.
Did you notice....
- Over the weekend, the Miami Hurricanes football program held their annual recruit cookout where many of the Cane commits and future commits gather in Coral Gables to spend time at the facilities with each other and other coaching staff from the team.
