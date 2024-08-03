New Official Jeweler of University of Miami Athletics; First Alert: August 3, 2024
CHARLOTTE, N.C. –Diamonds Direct, America’s leading direct-to-consumer diamond retailer, will bring a new sparkle to the school year as the “Official Jeweler of University of Miami Athletics.” With three stores in the region and a ten-year presence in Florida, Diamonds Direct has demonstrated its understanding of the dynamic market through its blend of luxury and affordable inventory, alongside its dedication to charitable partnerships and collaborations within the local community. The 2024-2027 partnership is slated to kick off with a host of in-game activations for the upcoming Miami Hurricanes football season.
In addition to in-game activations, promotions, and signage, the partnership will also include select giveaways throughout the season. “We are excited to announce our partnership with Diamonds Direct.
As the official jeweler of the University of Miami Athletics, we are looking forward to working with the Diamonds Direct team to showcase its wide selection of diamonds and fine jewelry and provide special offers to the Miami Hurricanes fan base. We can’t think of a better partner to align with on celebratory moments throughout the Miami Hurricanes athletic seasons,” said Chris Maragno, SVP of Hurricanes Global Partnerships.
Diamonds Direct is a direct-to-consumer destination retailer headquartered in Charlotte, NC. Founded in 1995 and acquired by Signet Jewelers in 2021, the company offers loose and mounted diamonds, engagement ring mountings by America’s top designers, fashion jewelry, timepieces, and more. Its vertically integrated model eliminates middlemen and maintains involvement in the entire diamond process.
