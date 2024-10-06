No. 8 Miami Enters The Bye Week Undefeated; First Alert: October 6, 2024
The magical season for No. 8 Miami continues to be special as they finish off an epic 25-point comeback led by superstar quarterback Cam Ward to defeat the California Golden Bears 39-38.
Saturday was a red wedding for the top 10 in the Associated Press Polls and the Hurricanes were close to but with a team destined for greatness, they entered the bye week as one of the best stories and teams in the country.
Now with a long trip back, the Hurricanes prepare for the bye week and look ahead to another road trip to Louisville.
- The University of Miami rowing team opened the fall portion of the schedule Saturday morning, taking part in the Head of the Indian Creek at the Miami Beach Rowing Club against Nova Southeastern. The Hurricanes kicked off the day with a 4000-meter head race in fours and eights, racing three teams in the Collegiate 8+, as well as the Collegiate 4+.
- Senior Cormac O’Brien recorded the seventh-fastest 8K time in school history as the leading Miami men’s distance runner clocked a time of 25:03.05.
- Senior Daphnee Lavassas was the fastest female Hurricane Saturday afternoon at 20:01.07, good for a fourth-place finish.
