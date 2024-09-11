Open Season For The Miami Hurricanes Golf Team; First Alert: September 11,2024
The University of Miami golf team opened the 2024-25 season with a fourth-place showing at the Cougar Classic, its highest finish at the event since 2003 when the Hurricane finished third.
Miami finished tied for fourth out of 17 teams, with a 54-hole score of 865 (+13) on the par-71, 6,269-yard course at Yeamans Hall Cub in Hanahan, S.C.
Junior Olivia Grønborg recorded her second career top-10 finish as a Hurricane, shooting a team-leading four-under-par (209) to finish in fifth place. Grønborg also shot a 68 in the final round to move up nine spots into the top five.
Freshman Sofie Hlinomazová recorded a 54-hole score of 216 (+3) to secure a top-30 finish at tied for 26th. Sophomores Aada Rissanen (220; +7) and Barbora Bujáková (222; +9) finished the tournament tied for 47th and 53rd, respectively, while fellow sophomore Rebekah Gardner tallied a three-round score of 228 (+15) to place tied for 75th.
Playing as an individual, freshman Cloe Amion Villarino shot a 234 (+21) in her first collegiate tournament to tie for 88th in the field.
Auburn secured the Cougar Classic team title after shooting 845 (-5) as a squad. LSU joined Auburn under par as a team finishing second at 846 (-4), while Virginia Tech finished top three at 859 (+7).