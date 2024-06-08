Russell Robinson Sets New School Record for Triple Jump; First Alert: June 8, 2024
After successful Day Two at the NCAA Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Ore., Miami impressed once again on Saturday.
Junior Kennedy Sauder got things started for the Hurricanes as his 2.12-meter height was good for 15th place in the men's high jump 15th place.
Later on, senior Milton Ingraham's 59.74-meter (196 feet) throw in the men's discus earned him a seventh-place finish, which also earned him First Team All-American Honors.
However, senior Russell Robinson was perhaps the biggest Hurricane standout on Friday, as his 17.13-meter (56 feet, 2.5 inches) mark in the men's triple jump was not only the second-best among all competitors, which earned him First Team All-American Honors, but it set a new school record.
Overall, the Miami men’s team finished tenth overall with 22 points at this year’s national championships — establishing the team’s highest finish and most points scored in program history.
Did you Notice
- Miami head soccer coach Ken Masuhr officially announced the team’s schedule for the 2024 season on Friday.
- Women's tennis standout Alexa Noel was named the ACC Player of the Year and claimed first-team status in singles. Isabella Pfennig found a spot on both lists, being named to second-team singles and third-team doubles with partner Xinyi Nong.
Today's Schedule
NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships (Men's Day 2) | 5:30 p.m. ET | Hayward Field | ESPN
