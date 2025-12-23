Everything Mario Cristobal Said Ahead of the Cotton Bowl Classic

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The Miami Hurricanes are focused on their next challenge No. 2 Ohio State.

Head coach Mario Cristobal was proud of the team and their accomplishment against No. 7 Texas A&M, but knows that they are on to something bigger.

Ahead of the Cotton Bowl Classic, Cristobal prepares for the Buckeyes while also providing updates as the team prepares for the chase to a national championship.

Opening Statement…

"Just wrapping up this past Saturday, just really proud of our team going on the road against a really good football team in a challenging environment, and just showing grit, toughness and resiliency, and just responded really well in some really critical situations. Appreciate our fans for the way they traveled and showed up, felt them, and really, again, really appreciate them being there. And just clean it up, clean up the film, learn from it, and quickly turn the page over to our opportunity coming up here in the Cotton Bowl."

On the wave of support he's received from former players and alums after the win…

"It's been a little bit overwhelming in a positive manner, and at the same time, we've learned our lesson before with attention and praise, how that can become intoxicating, right? If you listen to too much of it. But it's awesome to see a lot of the former players at the game being on our sideline. It's great to hear from guys that, kind of heard from them all year long, but the continued support and the building of momentum by having more and more guys reconnect, I think that's great. And our alumni reunions are just jam-packed every single year. We expect that to happen this spring as well, but certainly a lot of momentum and enthusiasm, and it's always awesome."

On whether he will stick with Carter Davis as the field goal kicker…

"Right now, yes. I don't see a reason to change. I know that was not the best outing. I believe 1-4. I think for all of us that were there at the game, though, I think those conditions were extremely difficult to not only kick but also everything that we've seen in practice and the conditions in the places we're going to play are more conducive to having the type of success that he has had. We do trust him. We trust the operation, and we will go forward with him, but we always do keep positions competitive because Bert Auburn has done a great job as well. So has Will Rocha, but we will go into this week with our guy starting."

On injury updates…

"Daylan [Upshaw] sustained a foot injury in practice last week, which was one of those things where you just can't predict. Foot injuries are tricky. He sustained one, so he'll be out for a significant amount of time. You mentioned Jakobe [Thomas]. Jakobe is fine. [Zechariah Poyser], he's fine. I think Mo [Toure] will be fine. Damari Brown, it's a little bit longer, but we're hopeful that we're going to get a favorable response here in a bit. But I cannot say he's better off than being questionable."

On what he's learned about Corey Hetherman that he didn't know when he hired him…

"He's just always in a state of growth and development. And I think it's really infectious. It's permeated the room, really the building. I think when either side of the ball plays to a level like that, or has that much of a, I would say, drastic improvement in its level of play, it does. It affects the other side as well. He's just extremely respected, not only for his knowledge and for his ability to make players better, but because of his time invested. I think as time has gone on, our guys, our staff, everyone has got to realize that he's not only an elite coach, he's also an elite person. So things that aren't surprising considering the resources, or I would say the sources in the hiring process that came to the table for him, he's been that and more."

On multiple true freshmen impacting the game on Saturday…

"No doubt. The high school recruiting continues, the uptick of it has been awesome. Yeah, Third [Scroggins]. Third makes a tremendous play on quarterback on power read.Josh Moore and Malachi [Toney], I'll say the both because both of them are involved. Their blocking during the game was just as valuable as anything else that our entire team. They were very physical. They were involved. They affected the ability to pop some bigger runs, and the route discipline was excellent as well. Thought that we had him on some plays, but it was difficult to throw the ball. But those guys playing, as well as Bryce [Fitzgerald] and a few other guys, again, I think, speaks loudly to their commitment to player development. The caliber of player that we're recruiting and is coming here to the University of Miami. Great sign of things to come."

On if games like this truly have a recruiting impact in NIL era…

"I think every recruiting process is different. I wouldn't bump any of those things together. And I also think that the recruiting season, even though it's part of the regular season, I think that's also a season within itself. It overlaps with everything else, but we've seen it go all kinds of different ways, teams playing each other, guys going to their respective school of choice due to other reasons, right? So I think to each his own process, really."

On the value of his team's grit and determination…

"As it relates to football, always at the forefront. I can't imagine a team getting this far into the season, right? You start off with 136 teams. Now you're down to eight. I can't imagine a team getting to this point without having those in some way shape or form on their roster. Everybody's banged up, everybody has been at some point, had to overcome some type of adversity. You're going to be in games now where those margins are now like razor thin. So, got to have it, got to grow it and continue to develop it. I don't think it's something that's static. It just doesn't stay the same. I think every week has its challenges, and like Coach {Jimmy] Johnson used to tell us, 'You always see you're getting better, you're getting worse, right?' So you always have the power of choice."

On this team's mentality heading into Ohio State…

"I see a mentality and resiliency of the team, they were awesome on their way in. And I credit to them, credit to the guys in the locker room, the coaches in the building, the staff, really, everybody's involved, the training, the strength conditioning, staff, everybody. Everybody has a hand in it. But I think we've done a good job wiring our program, staff included as well, to talk a certain way, think a certain way. Not robotic as it relates to processes, as it relates to being a competitor, and what that really means, especially as it relates to a sport that will tear you down and break it down if you let it, and it's going to demand of you your very best. It's going to demand that you respond in some situation that's going to make or break their season. So, that part is really exciting for me, because I feel that this team, in terms of challenges and throwing difficult scenarios and situations at them, is when I think we're our best."

On what he's seen from Ohio State…

"Sure, they're the defendant national champions. They have elite talent, some really high caliber players, and just about in every category, offensively and defensively. They're 1,2,3,4, 5 in the country. So they do a great job coaching. They've got great physical and mental toughness, and have played some elite football throughout the course of the season."

On the message to his players about engaging in trash talk through the media…

"I have too much respect for the game of football, having played it, to openly just come out and and speak about other teams. To each his own. I don't judge. I don't. Different programs have different ways of doing things. It's it's not part of our culture. Always respect your opponent, always prepare to the highest standard humanly possible, and just go from there. Surely I know people at this stage, at this level, at this point in season, yeah, everybody has great talent, great players. I don't think any extra motivation is needed, or I don't think you have to create it."

On the challenges WR Jeremiah Smith presents…

"Well, I mean he's an NFL prototype player, like right now. Probably last year. So I think him and the entire receiving corp, they they pose those type of challenges, big explosives, fast create separation, beat man coverage, find the soft spots in zone, great blockers in the run game, play hard the entire game, complemented by a great quarterback and an offensive line that gives them plenty of time. And really run the ball. They have really run the ball right right through people the entire season, and have been dominant. They play like a team that's, again, the defending national champs."

On what he's seen from QB Julian Sayin…

"Just very poised, very poised, accurate, buys time, great pocket presence, great decision maker, knows exactly where to go with the ball. Obviously, he's very much in command of the system. Doesn't get frazzled. Big moments has shined in big moments. Again, top shelf, Sunday player."

On QB Carson Beck advocating to run the ball and what that says about him as a player…

"Not rare from him. I mean, he's seen it before in different games, and I guess it's the trait of a guy just wants to win. We've always said it when talking about Carson. He's not interested in stats and anything regarding personal accolades. He wants to win. And he did see some things as well as coach Dawson. He saw some things in there that we're gonna that we eventually got to, you know, it was a very low play count game, very lucky. We're at 48,49 if I'm not mistaken. But yeah, probably rare, right? But certainly, I think an elite trait. I do."

On how quickly C James Brockermeyer acclimated to the offensive line…

"Very quickly. I mean, he's very professional. He's got those bloodlines, right? Whole family's been doing it forever, and that offensive line room, again, led by Coach [Alex] Mirabal, has a certain level of DNA as well. Very high standards, extremely hard work ethic, high level work ethic I should say. Guys that, there's no BS to that group, right? I mean, they operate as one all the time and everything. And a guy like James being the same type of guy it was, we felt it was a perfect fit. So it was a seamless transition. We've been blessed with some really good centers for the past few years, and he stepped right in. He's been awesome all year. Really has been he's tough and he's physical, he's smart, he's an absolute grinder. Just absolutely love what he's done for the program."

On whether anyone from the 2002 team has brought up this game to him…

"Yeah, we're focused on the present. We're focused on the present."

On the point in time where he realized this defense could be elite…

"I mean, certainly the last five games have been a really impressive stretch, but I think we felt that coming along towards the end of spring and then in fall camp. But I thought game one. I thought game one when they were challenged by a really high caliber team and high caliber players. I think we all felt right there that could be special. And I don't think we ever took a step back. I think there might have been a couple of hiccups here and there, but you look at what they've accomplished from a points per play, points per game, yards per play, all the critical data, forcing turnovers, right? Reducing the amount of explosives. Thought that all those things have really improved dramatically to the point where it's all it's been a steady climb. I don't think there was ever one particular point, but really, really excited for those guys, because watching the film with those guys today, the only thing they want to talk about was the areas of improvement, so they know that there's more, there's more in them, there's more in us. And they're excited to get practicing and improve those things."

On representing the ACC in the CFP…

"Well, again, we're really proud of our conference and all the members in it. And I think the more people get an opportunity to play against teams that we play against week in and week out, they'll realize and acknowledge more and more that we have a great conference with great teams. And I think playing in our conference is probably the most important factor in preparing us for the postseason. The caliber of teams, the caliber of coaching, the quarterback play in our league, the way that the trenches have really come to this point. We have a lot of players that are going to be Sunday players, all across the conference, all those things. It's great to shine a light on all that stuff."

On the advantage or disadvantage of having played a game when Ohio State had a bye week…

"You can never tell. I mean, that's gone back and forth in so many different ways over the years. And I think if you could put in a bottle and sell it, you'd be a billionaire. The bye weeks and the extra time off sometimes has been great for people, and sometimes it hasn't. And then the vice versa as it relates to playing. So to each his own, right? However you use it and what you get out of it is what ends up showing up on game day. But I don't think there's an exact predictor of success or non-success as it relates to time off."

On what he remembers about WR Jeremiah Smith from recruiting him out of high school…

"Elite player, great family, first class in the way he handled every part of it."

On the team dynamic at Miami and how it impacted Malachi Toney after his fumble…

"Well, I think it's always going to be about the people, but I'm glad you mentioned that, because that's a great moment. I mean, what an unbelievable moment from a sports, an athletic standpoint, but also from a life standpoint, right? I mean, the moment something didn't go as planned, and there's a downturn from an emotional standpoint, to see so many people just race and gravitate to him, to reassure the fact that we believe in you and we trust you, and you're going to make a play to change this thing. And lo and behold, it ended up working out that way. So I think it's always best part about football, right? And the lessons that come with it. Tremendous relation to what actually goes on in life as well, so loved it."

On DB Keionte Scott…

"Keionte Scott, the epitome of a competitor, of a great teammate, Lord, of a performer, of a guy that when the lights come on, there's there's zero flinch. Sometimes in football you come across guys that find a way to stay in the training room or find a way out of the training room. That guy was, he mentally, his approach from day one, when he was injured. He mentally, just was decisive, was hell-bent, was determined to come back stronger, faster, healed up completely before most people thought he would. And then to go out there and perform at the level he did with limited practice reps. I haven't been around a guy like that at that position, or maybe any position. That guy, he's different. He's different. And he is an absolute honor and joy to be around at all times, a great example for our team, for our program, for people in athletics, in general. I kind of like the guy a little bit, right? So he's awesome. I recruited him for a long time. I actually recruited him when I was coaching at Oregon. He sent me a picture the other day during one of his unofficial visits. So we go back a long, long way. So, I told him I had to move across the earth to finally get him to come play for us. And it's great, in football, you always cross paths at some point or another with people that maybe saw, came across once before, but to be able to be across paths with him again and be on the same team is awesome."

On storylines heading into this matchup...

"I think games like this with two storied programs, I think people always gonna want to, I don't know, pull out history and draw comparisons and all that other stuff and moments like that, which are, they're valid. They're really who makes college football awesome, the pageantry, but this game is the 2025 Hurricanes and Buckeyes going at it right to be determined by 22 guys on the field, one snap at a time. So that's that's going to be the focus."

On the program's trust and belief in Malachi Toney…

"I mean, you've seen him play all year. I wish you could watch him practice. I wish you guys could see what he does on a daily basis. You couldn't trust anybody more than how we, and I say we, our entire program, players, coaches, staff, how we trust him. He's earned that. That was not something that was just handed out. He earned it."

