Virginia Tech Coach Refuses to Discuss Miami Game; First Alert: July 24, 2024
CHARLOTTE, NC - Virginia Tech football coach Brent Pry was asked at the ACC Kickoff about the rivalry with the Miami Hurricanes. He stuffed himself in a locker as he sidestepped the questions and refused to answer them. He made it clear he did not want to talk about the University of Miami or the rivalry.
A reporter asked about bringing the rivalry back, as if it went somewhere and Pry had a rather terse response.
"Bringing what back," Pry said.
The reporter then pressed the question. He wanted Pry to talk about the excitement surrounding the Miami game. Pry wanted no part of it.
"It's hard for me to talk about that because right now all I want to talk about is our preseason camp," Pry said. "But I do understand what that rivalry means to Virginia Tech faithful, to the alum, to the fans, former players. I was part of some big games in the three years that I was at Virginia Tech. I do understand that."
Pry then gave a canned answer to conclude the issue.
"It's good for college football. It's good for the ACC," Pry said. "I'm excited about the game, but it's pretty far down the road for us right now."
Today's Schedule
No games scheduled.
Hurricane's Results
No results.
Countdown to Miami's Season Opener
38 Days.
Scott Salomon is a contributor to Miami Hurricanes On SI. He can be reached at sas@southfloridamedianetwork.com. He can also be followed on X @ScottSalomonNFL.