All Hurricanes

Virginia Tech Coach Refuses to Discuss Miami Game; First Alert: July 24, 2024

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Miami Hurricanes Athletics, including complete TV listings.

Scott Salomon

Jul 23, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry answers questions from the media during the ACC Kickoff at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 23, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry answers questions from the media during the ACC Kickoff at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports / Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

CHARLOTTE, NC - Virginia Tech football coach Brent Pry was asked at the ACC Kickoff about the rivalry with the Miami Hurricanes. He stuffed himself in a locker as he sidestepped the questions and refused to answer them. He made it clear he did not want to talk about the University of Miami or the rivalry.

A reporter asked about bringing the rivalry back, as if it went somewhere and Pry had a rather terse response.

"Bringing what back," Pry said.

The reporter then pressed the question. He wanted Pry to talk about the excitement surrounding the Miami game. Pry wanted no part of it.

"It's hard for me to talk about that because right now all I want to talk about is our preseason camp," Pry said. "But I do understand what that rivalry means to Virginia Tech faithful, to the alum, to the fans, former players. I was part of some big games in the three years that I was at Virginia Tech. I do understand that."

Pry then gave a canned answer to conclude the issue.

"It's good for college football. It's good for the ACC," Pry said. "I'm excited about the game, but it's pretty far down the road for us right now."

Today's Schedule

No games scheduled.

Hurricane's Results

No results.

Countdown to Miami's Season Opener

38 Days.

Scott Salomon is a contributor to Miami Hurricanes On SI. He can be reached at sas@southfloridamedianetwork.com. He can also be followed on X @ScottSalomonNFL.

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes related: TwitterFacebook, and Youtube

Published
Scott Salomon

SCOTT SALOMON

Scott Salomon joined On SI in April 2024 covering breaking news and analysis for the Miami Dolphins site, and has since contributed to the Miami Heat, Back in the Day NBA, Miami Hurricanes and San Antonio Spurs sites. Scott is based in South Florida and has been covering the local and national sports scene for 35 years. He's covered and has been credentialed for the Super Bowl, the NFL Combine, various Orange Bowls and college football championship games. Scott was also credentialed for the NBA All-Star game and covered the Miami Heat during their first six seasons for USA TODAY. Scott is a graduate of the University of Miami School of Communication and the St. Thomas University School of Law. Scott has two sons and his hobbies include watching sports on television and binge watching shows on various streaming services.

Home/All Things Canes